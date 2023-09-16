Nerd. Repellent. List. Everything, even praise, can be thrown as an insult. Defensively, you’ve gotten used to hiding how passionate you are about learning. It was better to hide, to cover your interest with a utilitarian disguise: if I get A’s they will buy me a bicycle, they will take me on a trip. Negotiations and bribes were less suspect than enthusiasm. Impossible to recognize that knowledge was for you the most intense sport, the favorite drug, the most complete intoxication. An undelayable pleasure.

Over time you found out that the word “school” comes from Greek. school, which means “leisure, free time.” Our ancestors thought that study hours are recreation for oneself, compared to work, which puts you at the service of a master or money. In latin, studium It translates to “hobby, mime.” and the voice ludus, from the same family as illusion, served to name both the game and the school. In the division between rest and tasks, learning belonged to the realm of freedom and fun. The ancient school did not always know how to live up to that smiling ideal, but Socrates and the sophists already understood teaching as enjoyment and dialogue. With his sharp irony, the Athenian philosopher mocked the solemnity of pompous education, and his dialogues challenged people among jokes, in the streets or in the agora. His method excluded fear or anxiety.

Centuries later, Epictetus became interested in the lessons of the game. He understood very quickly that life was serious. He was born a slave to a cruel master whose beatings left him with lasting injuries. He achieved freedom and dedicated himself to being a teacher of thought. When in the year 93 the emperor Domitian decided to expel philosophers and mathematicians from Rome, he settled in the Greek city of Nicopolis, where he subsisted poor and alone. However, their Dissertations They advise facing each task with the perfection of the most skilled player and, at the same time, that distance we feel towards the ball. “None of the contenders care about the ball as a good or evil, but rather they care about throwing it and receiving it. In that lies harmony, in that lies art, speed, mastery.” Epictetus pointed out an essential paradox: you need a certain lightness to play solidly. In major championships, those who appear overwhelmed by the event, obsessed with victory, lose shine, joy and exhilaration. Joyfully accepting the risk of error allows us to explore the best version of each person. Our obsessive culture of success hates defeat, when it is the basic hygiene of the game. This stubbornness adds unnecessary pressure that destroys the freedom to experiment and take risks. The Stoic thinker would have abhorred this obstinacy for academic results and relentlessly impeccable records as a form of mental slavery.

In this time of great challenges, growing anxiety and shrinking resources, those who dedicate themselves to teaching must face authentic balancing and juggling exercises every day. So that their work does not become a battlefield, but rather a game—as the ancients wanted—they need support and resources. We have placed an enormous responsibility on their shoulders, and it is our responsibility to offer them sporting confidence, camaraderie and cordiality, without forgetting that “school” means “recess.” Johan Huizinga’s classic essay, Homo ludens, explains that playing is not the opposite of seriousness, as shown by the concentration of the chess players. In fact, it implies an order that “brings the imperfect world and confused life to a provisional perfection. The slightest deviation ruins the entire game, makes it lose its meaning. If the rules are broken, the imaginary world falls apart.” Since time immemorial, at all ages, we have looked for playful pretexts to test our skills in an atmosphere of concentration and challenge, but also of joy and jokes. We learn more when pure pleasure makes us forget that we are learning. Hopefully, we get to be kids over the years: maybe we should just take seriously what makes us smile.