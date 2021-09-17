Twenty years after the global phenomenon Gotan Project, Eduardo Makaroff went from “the revenge of tango” on the dance floor to “the rebellion for the climate”. Two decades separate the hit “We want peace” – which sampled the voice of Ernesto “Che” Guevara before the UN in 1964 – from the recent “Now!” –Which samples the speech at the UN of the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg–. The theme “Now!” is part of the project that reunites Makaroff with his historic ally, the Swiss Christoph H. Müller, under the title of Anthropoceno !: a hybrid of electronics, pop, folklore, tango, bolero, rap and more, which combines music and science with the motivation of creating awareness of the human impact on the environment.

“Anthropocene is the current geological epoch, in which human activity is the main cause of the destruction of the ecosystem compatible with the survival of Homo Sapiens. (…) Everyone, at all levels of society, should act to prevent future catastrophes. We have decided to fight back with the most powerful weapon we have: our music ”, reads the anthropoceno.earth website. This is how the current purpose of Makaroff can be synthesized, an eclectic artist and former student of Biology at the UBA from the 70s, born in Balvanera and living in Paris in the early 90s, who now, in a video call from his study in the Quartier Latin, recommends vehemently the books of the collapsologist Pablo Servigne and the astrophysicist and thinker Aurélien Barrau.

“Scientists are telling us, in an increasingly intense way, that this is going to fuck off. Life is dying out for the sixth time on planet Earth. There were five radical casualties, which were never sudden. This time, the drastic fall occurs in just forty years: it is a ‘blink’ of history! The way we produce and consume destroys life on the planet. As Barrau says, we are facing the first deliberate extermination of life ”.

Neither protest nor pamphlet, Anthropocene! it is an exhortation for solemn free change. “We always seek to have fun with music,” claims Makaroff.

– Would you define the project as a form of musical activism?

–The Anthropocene is upon us. There are people who realized all this a while ago: Limits to Growth was published in 1972. As Greta Thunberg says: the least we can do is consider that there is a crisis. And that is not happening: there is a lot of denialism. We want to contribute to raising awareness. We sampled Greta and scientist David Attenborough, with their agreement, of course. We have an Anthropotango. We did another song called Sixth Extinction, which has a bolero rhythm. And a more poetic song, El lloro de la tierra, which we did with Mariana Carrizo. We change the militancy of tango for this militancy of making the word “Anthropocene” known.

–This is a shared project with Christoph Müller. They are two of the three founders of Gotan Project: what are the lines of continuity?

–Musically there is no break, it is a transition: we always speak of an “élargi” tango, “enlarged” to Argentine folklore. With Gotan Project we made chacarera, for example, “La del Russo”. Even Gotan’s story started with a country milonga, a cool way of doing “Vuelvo al sur”. That was the first thing we recorded, in 1998, all very underground: we made a thousand vinyls because economically it didn’t make sense to make five hundred, but we never thought that a thousand would be sold. It started ringing. Several months later we made another single and at the end of 2001 the album La revancha del tango came out. It grew by itself, without commercial investment. Here I make a great parenthesis to talk about the disappeared Nini Flores, a genius as an accordionist and the best bandoneon player on the planet, who is in everything we recorded then. In the music of Gotan Project, with his improvisations, he entered in a way that reached the ears of the whole world.

– How did Gotan Project end and what happened to Philippe Cohen Solal, the other member of the founding trio?

–It ended after three studio albums. Already in 2011 there were group problems: as the success was enormous… the problems were not small. There was a conflict of interest, everything led to legal problems. With Philippe we reached an agreement, which includes a clause that prevents us from making the agreements public. We are like a marriage that separates: the son is the Gotan Project, that is why we wrote to each other and we are in contact, but we did not get back together. Thanks to God, and to our intelligence, things calmed down.

Makaroff has been a French citizen since 2010 and the last time he traveled to Buenos Aires he did so on an official visit, in 2016, as part of the delegation that accompanied then-President François Hollande. But in his studio he treasures the picturesque memorabilia of his Buenos Aires career: a vinyl of the jingle “Chau, pucho”, composed for an anti-smoking campaign, and the longplay of the duo Edu y el Pollo that he now exhumes in front of the camera.

This is how he illustrates old passages from a journey that began when he was fourteen in front of Pujol’s guitar method in Juan “Tata” Cedrón’s classes. He formed the duo Los Hermanos Makaroff with Sergio, his older brother (“he was in the cast of Hair and he was a real hippie”), and in 1974 they recorded Rock from the elevator – in a mythical studio session in which the cream participated. of national rock – Four years later, Sergio emigrated to Spain. Eduardo, then, allied himself with Daniel “el Pollo” Mactas in a multifaceted duo that made rock, café concert and a television show for boys, before traveling to try his luck in Paris, renamed Mano a Mano, with a repertoire of tango joyeux (happy). As a curiosity, on YouTube you can track Edu y el Pollo’s album Many things (from 1984) and, among children’s hits such as Romance del pancho y la mustard or With a nut shell, it is possible to listen to the environmental message of We are part of the nature. Collapsology without a theoretical framework? “Ecology for an early age”, he smiles at the data, remembering.

Almost four decades later, Müller and Makaroff create Anthropocene! as a framework project that adds singles and collaborations with artists from different disciplines and profiles. Salta coplera Mariana Carrizo, Hilda Lizarazu and Mia Folino (mother and daughter), the Patagonian trio Fémina and the Italian rapper Doro Gjat are some of the musical guests so far, in a series of songs by the duo that have the environment as thematic substrate.

Makaroff underscores the optimistic aspect of his approach. “Homo sapiens is a species that wage war. But it’s not just that. It is also an ultra-social, ultra-cooperative species that also comes together in the most difficult moments, unites: that is seen when there are catastrophes, it helps each other. What we do is talk about it, in music, ”he says simply. We do not show catastrophes, because it is not our thing. Since pathos is not our thing, we make ‘little songs’ and put data on them. “