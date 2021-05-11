Magical Spanish we like to call each other. Adjective eighties, out of the spell of South Goal from Sarrià, for a club of contrasts that coexist in an unstable but centenary balance. Although perhaps it comes from much earlier, from when we transformed mockery into pride: they said we were four cats, they drew us as the cat Parakeet, cane version of the cat Felix of the movies, and we fly like parakeets forever. Ja som here! what would i say Tarradellas. We are already here. Again. With much to tell about a year in which, respecting this Second where the ball rolls through quicksand, between quixotic clubs with frayed hearths, boxes without catering and modest football echo, Espanyol has learned to respect itself months after the most shameful season in its history.

The magic of Espanyol does not fill the auditoriums of David copperfield nor has he smelled scholarship in Hogwarts. It’s a mix of escapism with chains of Houdini and the nianonian great chufletero Tamariz. It is the miracle of the village of Asterix (Obelix blue and white), the charm of going out and looking for life, of winning the next home game to go shooting, of a spectacular stadium with a roundabout that gets jammed every day. The Spanish magic has not been able to oppose a winning story to the more than a club and the symbolic army of Catalonia. But no Espanyol fan would change a story for the three points next Sunday. And with that victory we can begin to build this story without a story. Or better: this story built with the minimal stories of all of us who feel Espanyol. Like mine: I lived the previous year in hell, 28 years ago, without seeing Elena during twelve months of courtship by letter and phone booths in which she gave me advice to escape the jams of My no Y Albesa: I played in the Espanyol B, and on Thursdays we were the sparring team of that team of Camacho which amounted by flats. Ten months ago, a hug from Elena comforted me after the descent of the Camp Nou, days before dying. With his strength we have come this far. Life is blue and white.