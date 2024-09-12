Life is a tree, we are the ones who put the fruits on its branches. People do not belong to a place, but to history, so history is the palette of colors, the tree of sorrows, the chord of melodies, history is all of that, it was nothing before the advent of man, history is the creation of a man who thought of giving life numbers, and through them he creates the ladder of his development, progress, renaissance, the emergence of his civilization, and the accumulation of his experience.

Man is in himself a number and nothing more. Man exists in order to complete the circle of numbers in life, and without numbers there would be no meaning to life.

We enjoy the existence of history, because it stores within it memory, and memory is nothing but numbers of human action from which civilization is formed, its trees grow, branch out, and rise to where the cloud lies.

In the Emirates, the Tree of Life appears like the sky, the human who studded it with the stars of his accurate vision, the human who spread the clouds to be an umbrella that protects the tree from the heat of the sun and the dryness of emotion.

Since its inception, the Emirates has been arranging its awareness on the basis of a structure spread out from carpets, arranged from pillows, and in the style of a silk carpet. Ideas are in harmony in this country, which was raised on the idea that we go through life like the pillars of a house that support each other, so that the building continues to stand firm, straight, and maintain its beauty and good appearance. In the Emirates, accumulating experience is the best way to integrate with the world, and the best way to write the civilizational epic on the blackboard of history. This is what made the Emirates today a chapter of creativity in various fields, because the wise leadership believed that civilization is not built by one hand, nor by a single party, but rather is the product of an integrated work team, working with the conviction that it must hand over the banner tomorrow to a team that grew up on its ideas, values, dreams, and goals.

And so the journey continues, this is how the tree grows, this is how the branches appear young, the fruits ripe, and the streams of thought pass around it, taking care of it, innovating in caressing its trunk, and generously touching its feelings. As time passes, the Emirati tree’s talent overflows with more giving, more sacrifice, and more skills, until the Emirates today has become the inspiring ray, and the arena expressing endless ambitions, and goals whose pupils expand. Whenever a project is accomplished, another project begins, heralding the arrival of other projects.

This is the Emirates, that lush tree, and the people are birds, pecking at the grain of glory, and going clapping in the vast space, celebrating every day a new victory, and celebrating every day a new triumph, expressing the strength of the positive energy of a people united with their leadership, to form a unique artistic painting, on the land of the noble desert.