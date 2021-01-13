The cost of the contracts

Axel Kleinlein from the Association of Insureds is a trained actuary himself and knows exactly how companies calculate. He calculates: For example, for every € 100 monthly customer premium, there are around € 10 to € 15 in premiums for term life insurance, € 10 to 11 in administration costs, € 4 to 5 in acquisition costs and € 3 to 4 for other risk coverage. “With many capital-forming life insurance policies, after deducting all costs, only around 70 euros remain for the 100 euros premium,” says Kleinlein.

How expensive the individual items actually are, of course, is different for each insurance company. “The customer does not have the right to have the insurer break down the costs individually,” said the expert. So you never know how expensive your own contract actually is, you have to trust that the insurance company keeps the costs halfway within limits.

Before signing a contract: Check the insurer for quality and safety

For this reason alone, before concluding a contract, one should thoroughly examine the quality and standing of the insurance company; the Map Report Rating, for example, helps. After all, around 20 life insurers are weakening to such an extent that they are under “intensified supervision” by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority.

The catch with these policies: Only what is left over after deduction of costs is saved

However, one thing is the same for all companies: only what is left after deducting costs is actually invested for the customer. It has always been like that, by the way. “In the past, the costs tended to be even higher than they are today,” says Kleinlein.

Due to the legal requirements, the insurance companies have to invest most of the customers’ assets in safe investments such as certain government bonds in order to actually generate the guaranteed payments. It used to work, but now it has become a huge problem due to the extremely low interest rates for years. You can also read on aktiv-online.de why this phase of low interest rates will continue for a long time.

Problem with contracts: the low interest rates

This sample calculation shows what effects this has. We assume that the insurance deducts “only” 25 euros from the monthly premium of 100 euros and that 75 euros are invested for the customer. The term of the contract is 25 years.

With a guaranteed interest rate of 4 percent, the customer receives 4 percent on 75 euros = 3 euros interest in the first year. In the next year there will be 78 euros on the account, for which there is again 4 percent interest. In the course of the 8th year, the costs of 25 euros are recovered and the originally paid 100 euros are back on the account. After that, the contract is positive, so that at the end of the 25 years the customer has almost 200 euros in his account.

With a guaranteed interest rate of 1 percent, the situation is very different. Then there is only 1 percent on 75 euros = 0.75 euros interest, in the second year there is then 0.76 euros interest, and so it goes on. After 25 years the account has a good 96 euros, almost 4 euros less than what the customer paid in.

Guarantees are falling: some life insurers offer at least premium retention

Many believe that in the end, however, more will come out than the measly guaranteed interest rate. You think that the guaranteed interest is a minimum interest rate that can sometimes be higher. “That is not true, however, because the guaranteed interest rate is a maximum interest rate prescribed by law,” explains Kleinlein.

Insurance companies cannot and must not guarantee their customers higher interest rates, but lower interest rates can. And that is exactly what is happening now. Some capital-forming life insurances still offer their customers premium receipt. This means that at the end of the term, the 100 euros you have paid in will be paid out safely, but nothing more is guaranteed. “This contribution is required by law, for example, for Riester contracts and company pension schemes,” explains Kleinlein.

New policies: You no longer guarantee the premiums paid

Recently there have been some offers where the contributions paid are no longer guaranteed, but only 90 percent, 80 percent or even only 60 percent. That means: Of the 100 euros that you have paid in, you only get 90 euros, 80 euros or even only 60 euros guaranteed out again.

Nevertheless, the insurers promise that life insurance should ultimately be worthwhile for the customer. The companies want to invest their customers’ money with more opportunities, but also with greater risk. Since you can lose money with riskier investments, the companies cannot and must not guarantee the corresponding payouts. Rather, the insurance companies offer their customers higher profit sharing prospects.

What you should know about the new policies can be found on aktiv-online.de in the article about life insurance without premium guarantee.

Profit sharing: the life insurer cannot guarantee them

With every capital-forming life insurance, the guaranteed payout is only part of the total amount that the customer receives at the end of the term. In addition, he receives so-called profit sharing. These arise when an insurance company makes high profits on the stock market or has earned a lot for other reasons. The insurance company is not allowed to keep this money, but has to distribute most of it to its customers. “The bonus is credited to the contract every year and cannot be canceled afterwards,” says Kleinlein. In addition, at the very end of the term there may be a so-called final participation.

Since nobody knows, of course, how the insurance company will look in 5, 10 or even 20 years, or how the stock markets will develop, the insurance companies cannot and must not guarantee the profit sharing.

“The profit sharing can therefore be higher or lower than the customer forecast when the contract was signed,” explains Kleinlein. If the insurance company has speculated on the stock market or made a minus for other reasons, it may even cancel the profit participation completely. On the other hand, the customer is entitled to the guaranteed payouts.

Conclusion: With old contracts, due to the high guaranteed interest rate, even without any surplus participation, in the end the customer got more out than he paid in. With the new contracts with low interest rates, on the other hand, the customer usually only makes a plus if the company actually earns sufficiently high profit sharing. Before signing, you should make it crystal clear that every euro over and above the guarantee is only a non-binding forecast, and nobody knows whether the money will actually be paid out.

Capital-forming life insurances: getting out will be expensive

You should also consider the following: capital-forming life insurance policies usually run for many years, often decades. If at all, it only works out if you actually keep the deposits through to the end. “Around two thirds of all contracts are terminated prematurely”, knows Axel Kleinlein. This early exit is really expensive, because then you only get the so-called surrender value. And in doing so, you almost always lose a lot of money, because the surrender value is usually much, much lower than the amount that you have actually already paid in over the years.