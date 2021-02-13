Market leader Allianz is cutting further commitments, this time for fund policies & Co. That has often been a signal for the industry. From Martin Reim

Owners of unit-linked and other capital market-related life insurances are feeling the consequences of the low interest rates. Market leader Allianz Leben has cut the minimum future pension that it had promised to buyers of these policies in previous years. According to the company, 750,000 policies are affected, the guaranteed pension drops by around nine percent each time.

Customers of other providers must fear similar things. Because the alliance is often only the tip of the iceberg – most recently in 2017, when the group once lowered the minimum level and subsequently the same thing became known to other providers.

An Allianz spokesman said that the so-called pension factor had been reduced after the mandatory review by a trustee. The value is decisive for how high the monthly pension is at least if the customer decides on this at the end of the savings phase and not on immediate payment of the policy. The reduction affects contracts from 2001 to 2013 for which no pensions have yet been paid. How much the actual pension will be depends on many factors.

According to the spokesman, without this cut, Allianz would have to invest more of its contributions in government bonds or other investments with poor to negative interest rates. Most competitors face the same problem. € uro am Sonntag carried out spot checks among the market leaders to see whether they would follow the alliance.

R + V declined to comment despite repeated inquiries. The number 2 in the industry had lowered in 2017 parallel to the alliance. A spokeswoman for Zurich Deutscher Herold – the insurance company was also involved at the time – said: “We are currently not planning any cuts.” And a spokesman for Ergo said: “There are currently no plans to adjust the pension factors.”

There are around 20 million contracts in which such pension factors are important. For example with so-called index policies, which the industry is increasingly relying on. Here customers can participate in the development of one or more indices. The general rule is: In the case of older contracts in particular, an adjustment via a trustee is legally possible, as has now been carried out by Allianz. More recent policies often lack such a trustee clause, so the pension factor is fixed there.

Other commitments have also been crumbling for years, such as the statutory guaranteed interest rate (currently 0.9 percent). Many providers even completely forego policies with guaranteed interest rates. The entire premium guarantee (here the payment of all premiums is firmly promised at the end of the contract) has started to slip. Allianz is also advancing and abolishing the premium guarantee at the beginning of 2021.