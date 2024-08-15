Life instructions | Samuli Putro has achieved almost everything and experienced shame – Now he gives five instructions for a better life

Samuli Putro is now an adult.

Samuli Putro celebrates his career during the Helsinki holiday weeks with two Täysikaskuinen concerts, which refer to his 20-year-long solo career. We asked the artist to give himself five life instructions that he would have liked his career to hear.

Ktwenty years is a long time in life. Even in the life of a person over fifty.

Songwriter Samuli Putro is fortunate to be able to look back on his last twenty years together with people who appreciate his music.

And you even get paid for it.