by Francesco Semprini

Giorgio Nardini comes from a small village in the upper Viterbo area, he is an Italian citizen but with a double Ukrainian passport, a volunteer in the International Legion currently engaged in Donbass, to fight the mother of all battles. He has lived in Ukraine for some time and immediately after the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022, Russian missiles destroyed his house. So he broke the delay following the call of Volodymyr Zelensky. “I enlisted in the International Legion. I was also in the base of foreign volunteers near the Polish border bombed by the Russians,” recalls Nardini with a military background in Italy. The meeting with La Stampa correspondent, Francesco Semprini, takes place during the umpteenth journey by train, this time towards Kiev. The interview.

Editing by Valeria D’Angelo



03:11