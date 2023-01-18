Life | In the past, police officers recovered from hard work with “a bottle of water and a sauna evening” – Koulusurma made police officer Pasi Härköse the most active in the aftermath

Pasi Härkönen carries Kauhajoki’s school deaths forever in his body. Due to smoke gas exposure, he fell ill with asthma-type respiratory RADS syndrome and took medication for it for the rest of his life. The worst was the months of uncertainty before the diagnosis. However, Härkönen was able to continue working on the field.

Pasi Härkönen was one of the first policemen on the scene when the school shooting happened in Kauhajoki. That evening, for the first time, he also talked about work matters at home. The risk of mental health disorders in police officers is clearly higher than the rest of the population, the expert says.

“Shoot is that you?”

Police Pasi Härkönen was silent for a moment before answering his six-year-old daughter’s question. He had just returned home from work on a September Tuesday in 2008.

At that point, in addition to the daughter, the whole of Finland knew what the father’s working day had included.