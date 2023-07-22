The secret lives of Baba Segi’s wives, a 2010 novel brought to Spain by Baobab Books, has won several awards and has been translated into several languages. And it is undoubtedly one of those jewels that the mental distance that we maintain with African history and culture places it too far from our frame, our shelves, our bedside table. unfairly. In it, the Nigerian Lola Shoneyin describes with humor and irony the unique family that Baba Segi has formed for her, a simpleton merchant who accumulates women within the polygamous scheme of his culture.

Carmen Martín Gaite (1925-2000) loved to talk, tell out loud. Along with her poems, the lectures and speeches she gave have just been published, providing an essential complement to her narrative and essay work. Sergio Loo, a Mexican writer who died at the age of 32, left in her posthumous work, Operation on the sick body, a polyhedral book in its form where he narrates his illness: a sarcoma in the femur of his left leg. In it, illness is identified with a richer literary faculty: deforming the world and freeing it from the sadness of realism or a moralistic attachment to facts.

Winning novel of the 70th Ateneo-City of Valladolid Novel Prize, The heart of the cyclops by José Antonio Abella, is the chronicle of an apprenticeship that is structured as a memory or account of a life when it, presumably, faces its end. In the essay section, to imagine the return to the dark ages, it is convenient to read Federico Jiménez Losantos in his book The return of the right. And finally, there are the memories of the recently deceased Jane Birkin, who captured in her Munkey Diaries the concerns that reveal a woman much more insecure and lonely than the unbeatable face with a voice that made you fall in love.

With enormous irony, the Nigerian Lola Shoneyin turns her novel on polygamy into a literary blow to ignorance and submission. Review of Bern G. Harbour. The writer's recently published lectures and poems are an essential complement to her narrative and essay work. Review of Domingo Ródenas de Moya. 'Operation on the Sick Body', the posthumous book by the Mexican Sergio Loo, offers a polyhedral vision of the cancer the author suffered, in which clinical language and the vitality of a free and optimistic writing intersect. Criticism of Carlos Pardo. José Antonio Abella's novel, structured as a retelling of a life, addresses both the narrator's personal adventures and the family and collective environment in which it takes place and the historical circumstance that modulates it. Criticism of Ana Rodríguez Fischer. The libel 'The return of the right' propagates an essentialist agenda that prefigures neo-Francoism. Criticism by Jordi Amat. The diaries of the singer and actress, which have just been published in Spanish, show her insecurities, her loneliness and her stormy love with Serge Gainsbourg. Criticism of Fernando Navarro.

