Stephan Ernst, 47, was sentenced to life in prison in Frankfurt for the murder of Walter Lübcke, a pro-migrant politician from Angela Merkel’s party in June 2019. The killing highlighted the growing threat of right-wing extremism in the country .

On the night of June 1-2, 2019, Stephan Ernst shot Walter Lübcke in the head on the terrace of his house. The politician chaired the district council of Kassel (west of the country) and was known for defending Angela Merkel’s immigration policy during the 2015 crisis. A line decided by the Chancellor that generated tensions in the country and resulted in demonstrations in her against and the rise of the extreme right.

The politician of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) had declared in a public act that whoever did not support the right to asylum and humanitarian aid for refugees would do well to leave the country. These statements earned him boos and later death threats and harassment.

Walter Luebcke was assassinated on June 1, 2019, in what is believed to be the first far-right political assassination in Germany since World War II. © Swen Pförtner POOL / AFP

The trial against Ernst took place under extreme security measures in addition to complying with the restrictions due to the pandemic. This Thursday, January 28, the Territorial Court of Frankfurt declared him guilty to the highest degree of murder for far-right motives. The main defendant said he was sorry for his act.

In addition to this crime, Ernst is also blamed for the attempted murder of a Syrian refugee whom he seriously wounded with a knife in 2016.

This maximum penalty prevents the convicted person from requesting a review of this, or his commutation to probation after 15 years of imprisonment.

At the same time, Markus H. was also tried for complicity. He was sentenced to one year and six months of probation for violation of gun laws since it was he who supplied the gun to Ernst. A pity that both the widow and the children of the victim hoped was greater. Both condemned men served for years in the ranks of the German extreme right.

With EFE