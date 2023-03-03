Home page World



Alex Murdaugh (M) is led to the Colleton County Courthouse by deputy sheriffs. © Chris Carlson/AP

The spectacular murder case kept people in the US in suspense for over six weeks. Did the former lawyer himself kill his wife and son? The judges are convinced.

Washington/Walterboro – His case made headlines around the world and served as the subject of true crime series: ex-lawyer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life imprisonment in a sensational murder trial in the United States. It’s one of the most disturbing cases he’s ever witnessed, Judge Clifton Newman said Friday in the Walterboro, South Carolina courtroom.

A grand jury found Murdaugh, 54, guilty of murdering his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son on Thursday. Both were found dead on the family property in June 2021.

Murdaugh repeatedly protested his innocence in court. Also on Friday he told Judge Clifton: “I am innocent.” He could never have harmed his wife or his son. Clifton said, “You can convince yourself of that, but obviously you’re in no position to convince anyone else of that.”

Survey broadcast live on television

The case had kept the United States in suspense for almost six weeks. The questioning of the accused was broadcast live on television for days. The 54-year-old former lawyer repeatedly burst into tears on the witness stand. He admitted to lying repeatedly, including about being at the scene minutes before the crime happened.

Prosecutors came to believe that the man killed his wife and son to gain sympathy. He wanted to buy time to cover up financial crimes that were about to be uncovered. Other deaths in the family environment from the past few years were brought up again in the course of the investigation. The criminal case captivates many people in the USA and is the subject of various podcasts and documentary series. dpa