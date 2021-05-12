Yesterday, Tuesday, an American nurse was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of seven veteran fighters, after she intentionally injected them with lethal doses of insulin. Rita Mays, 46, pleaded guilty in July to the seven murders and the attempt to kill an eighth man, from Without explaining her motives. At the time, she said, crying, “I am sorry for the pain I have caused.”

Her lawyer suggested that she had lost her ability to “think clarity” due to mental health problems, including PTSD, that she suffered as a result of her assignment in Iraq, which was exacerbated by her work as a night-time nurse at a veterans’ hospital in West Virginia.

But Judge Thomas College considered that Mace committed her crimes “without any explanation and certainly without any justification.”

The judge told the nurse, “You are a monster that no one expected,” during his pronouncement of life sentences that cannot be reduced for every victim.

Rita Maes admitted that between July 2017 and June 2018, she injected doses of insulin to these men between the ages of 81 and 96 without needing it.

This hormonal substance needed to treat diabetic patients poses a danger to people without this disease because it lowers the level of glucose in the blood, which leads to coma and even death.

The deaths appeared to be normal, but a doctor was suspicious of the situation, prompting an investigation and exhuming the bodies of some of the victims for autopsy.