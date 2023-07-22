The famous Barbie doll is an icon of the industry toy from its release in 1959. It is without a doubt, the most lucrative product in Mattel history -represents 70% of its total sales-, well above any other of its brands: Hot Wheels, Monster High and Max Steel.

the pink doll complexion slim, tall and blonde what has marked the childhood of millions of girlshas evolved and at the time readapted to social and cultural changes to remain in the market, to such an extent that, in global competition, It takes 13.4% of the total toy market -Euromonitor International-.

However, the commitment to the brand Barbie currently extends beyond the toy market, collectors, designers or luxury brands. For the company mattel -second largest company in the world- there are a new market to explore, the cinematographic. for which, mattel made a alliance with Warner Bros. Studios and together they decided to invest 145 million dollars to film the movie, Barbie.

The film directed by Oscar nominee, Greta Gerwigrose to stardom last July 20th and has generated a sea of critics. Some experts consider it a comedy film romantic and fantasies feminists made with a lot of intelligence, with a game of exuberant and bright colors that glimpse, and whose metahumor is complemented by a subversive narrative that disrupts very important aspects of the real world. Others think that the movie it’s painfully funny, uneven, disconnected, exclusive, cute, but not very deep.

Beyond any positive or negative film criticism, it is important to analyze Barbie in the context of the actual society. If every three seconds one is sold in the world, and in Mexico there is seven Barbies for every girl On average, they imagine the power of influence that it has had in the cultural field -Expansión magazine-. The doll with the passage of time it has been possible to adapt, and as Mike Munzvil, an expert in digital marketing“has gone from representing the prototype of the ‘perfect’ girl to reaching empowerment, female inclusion and their participation in politics”.

In case you didn’t read it: