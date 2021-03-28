W.he last happened: At twelve hours we had the longest meeting of the Chancellor and Prime Minister since Corona times. In addition, the decision with the probably shortest shelf life, as the so-called Easter rest was collected again in no time. We heard the remarkable words from the Chancellor, who asked us to forgive us because of the uncertainty, while the Minister of Health – just when the Chancellor asked about test capacities – was quoted with the more banal sentence that he had a duplo in his mouth.

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

In a depot in Italy, we learned, 29 million Astra-Zeneca vaccine doses were found, which the EU should take as an opportunity to scour all depots for more material, possibly even some from Biontech. And we have learned a new word that describes the state of mind of a large part of the population, an amalgam of the terms tired and angry – moody.

In this sense: Happy Easter everyone.

If we look into our mutinous faces, furrowed by the FFP2 masks, the conclusion that would have been in principle not such a bad idea, this Easter rest: just do nothing. Come down. The only problem is that doing nothing has long dominated our everyday life; Going further down is hardly possible.

With last strength

We are, says Markus Söder, in the most difficult phase of the pandemic. In a marathon that would be about thirty kilometers: You suspect that the goal is close, but you sag extremely and have to mobilize the last of your energies in order not to give up. In contrast to the marathon, most of us are not even physically exhausted – with the exception of intensive care physicians and parents who have to keep children happy all day long home office – but mentally. To use an Easter picture rather than a sporty one: The current pandemic phase feels like a miserably long Good Friday. Without the certainty of whether and when the resurrection will actually take place.



Easter mood (symbol picture)

:



Image: Laila Sieber





Sixty percent of young people in Germany, according to a recent study by the Bertelsmann Foundation, feel lonely during the pandemic. According to the “Germany Depression Barometer”, 71 percent of German citizens perceive the second lockdown as oppressive; Ulrich Hegerl, chairman of the German Depression Aid Foundation, speaks of “widespread demoralization”. One would like to diagnose that at least a kind of community feeling grows out of the collective shit, but the opposite seems to be the case: Society is noticeably diverging.

It was completely different at the beginning of the first lockdown; As strange as that sounds, one could long for the mood of the time. The situation was terrible, but also terribly exciting, government and people believed they were on a common mission. Even the youngest felt the special moment; A private testimony are three eagerly produced identical copies of a large-format lockdown newspaper (later editions did not allow the child’s declining enthusiasm). Everyone was suddenly to himself and yet did not feel alone. The first Zoom meetings with familiar people were a revelation; you even had something to tell each other. If you got hold of a pack of toilet paper, the day was saved. The political and social situation was comparatively clear; Archetypes of lateral thinkers appeared, but they were still quite quiet and clearly qualify as idiots.