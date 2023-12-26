vor a few years ago I moved to Frankfurt. I already knew the city, but this was my first time living in it – and I started to explore the neighborhood. I was a freelancer at the time; I had the opportunity to stroll through the neighborhood in the morning. One of the first stores I discovered was a mom and pop shop. Four steps led me into a fairly small room. On the left, sandwiches and pieces of cake were draped behind glass; on the right, round containers filled with rice pudding and semolina porridge were stacked in a glass refrigerated counter.

Eva Schlafer Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

There was a man standing right in front of me from whom I ordered a coffee. He activated the shiny Italian professional machine at his side and handed me a cup that contained some of the best contents I had ever drunk. I liked the man straight away. I probably don't. He was taciturn. To lighten the atmosphere – and because I felt that way – I told him that his glasses looked great on him. He looked at me strangely. I left the store.

A stranger slowly thaws

But I went back again and again. Buying a cappuccino in the morning became an almost daily routine. The man thawed. We exchanged a few sentences more and more often. I soon knew that his last name was Maier, and at some point he also knew my last name. If there wasn't much going on in the store in the morning, we would chat for a while. We told each other private things, for example about our elderly parents. And we asked a few days later whether he or she was feeling better. We stayed consistent with you, which felt just right. If I just walked past without entering the store, I raised my hand in greeting, which Mr. Maier returned from inside.

It went like this for a few years. Then I moved, worked more – and saw Mr. Maier less, most recently not for weeks. A few days ago I decided to stop by him again in the morning. The four steps led me towards him, he beamed at me. We noted in unison how long we hadn't seen each other. And then Mr. Maier suddenly said: “I'm retiring in two weeks.” I looked at him so horrified that he apologized, saying he had reached 45 years of contributions and could therefore stop working a little earlier. I said, overwhelmed: “That’s early morning news.”

I love the anonymity that life in the big city offers me. But Mr. Maier showed me: When you settle into a new environment, people like him take on an integration task that should not be underestimated – and without even suspecting it. As a farewell, I'll say it to him personally, but also in the newspaper: Mr. Maier, you once made Frankfurt my home! Thank you so much for that! And have a wonderful retirement!