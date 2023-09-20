Life | In Finland, there is one profession where you can look stupid – Anni Reipsar-Westerholm knows when it’s worth teasing

Few Finns feel that tea talk is natural anymore, the linguist states. The exception is in one of the professions, where you might still appear stupid. Test whether you feel the same way about teasing as others do.

Making tea – a musty whiff of the past or a cornerstone of politeness that cannot be abandoned?

The answer is not quite straightforward, says the Finnish language professor at the University of Eastern Finland Hanna Lappalainen. During his career, he has studied how Finns speak to each other.

Does your style suit all situations these days? Or has tea talk reared its head in the last couple of decades?

In former times older people were called names in Finland more often than today: in shops, on the bus, at workplaces – and at home. Children called their parents, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law their parents-in-law.

At the beginning of the 1970s, the habit began to break little by little, Lappalainen says. The influences of Sweden, which had started to take over, had started to spread here as well.

The Finnos-Swedes were the first to get a taste of sinuteltu. When you were mentioned in Stockmann’s Swedish ad, the same ad in Finnish was still full of teasing.

The complete conversion to your conversation happened suddenly, says Lappalainen. However, it was only in the 21st century that it became part of media agendas and official communication, such as in Kela.

However, among some minorities, such as the Finnish Roma, tea-talking still lives on even in the family circle.

To the same at the turn of the millennium, a completely different trend took over Finland: a return to tea making.

It is most likely due to Europeanization, Lappalainen states. We started to notice that Germany, France and Russia are teasing.

“We thought that if we want to be polite and good customer service, we also have to work hard. It may not have been noticed that there are other ways to express politeness in the Finnish language.”

Recent studies show that nowadays the majority of young customer service workers see teasing as a natural part of their job.

On the other hand, the counter force is the desire of some companies to be as familiar, cheerful and close as possible. For example, at the coffee shop chain Starbucks, the customer is familiarly asked for his or her first name, Lappalainen elaborates.

Anni Reipsar-Westerholm has worked at Stockmann for over twenty years.

Stockmann’s a seller of men’s fashion Anni Reipsar-Westerholm has worked in a department store since 2000. For him, teasing customers who are older than himself is a pain in the ass.

In the early stages of my career, it meant that I had to be beaten much more often than I was supposed to. Nowadays, he doesn’t date very easily anyone he thinks is in his forties or younger.

Once upon a time, you had to learn how to talk. In Reipsar-Westerholm’s home region, in the Swedish-speaking Ostrobothnia, sinutelu was more common and preferable. One reason was the Swedish television programs that were watched there, he guesses.

“When I went to Kuopio to study, I was confused that I too was being teased in the shops. That would never have happened in Pietarsaari.”

Today Today, even many older people say that the salesperson doesn’t need to talk. They are sometimes difficult situations, Reipsar-Westerholm admits.

“If there is a very elderly customer, teasing is so deep that it might be done accidentally.”

Some of the older customers might even get hurt if the teasing happens after you shop. If you’ve started talking, you have to stick with it, Reipsar-Westerholm thinks.

At times, Stockmann has received feedback that some of the young salespeople have been too relaxed and forget to talk to each other.

“Perhaps the young seller should be especially careful when talking to you.”

On the other hand, respect can be shown in other ways than by teasing, the experienced seller emphasizes. By greeting the customer politely, listening to the customer and being present, he adapts to his needs. Hanna Lappalainen also shares the same opinion.

“You can be a distant and stubborn person, and you can be a friendly and warm person,” the professor sums up.

in Finland there is still an assumption that the old would like to talk to each other. That is not true, except for a small group, Lappalainen states.

That group may find your insults demeaning and offensive. According to Lappalainen, many who grew up in a non-Finnish or Swedish-speaking family are already used to tea talk at home and consider it a natural form of politeness.

Therefore, starting with a tea presentation is a safe option for a customer service representative.

“I would also throw the ball to the customer. If you feel bored, you can say directly that you can talk to me”, advises Lappalainen.

If This does not include those working in customer service, teasing is natural to only a few. For someone who has grown up with teasing, learning teasing can be a lot of work and pain, Lappalainen reminds.

He doesn’t really care about finding fault with someone’s speech and disapproving of someone else’s incompetence.

Finns often get annoyed, especially when they are told the wrong way. About someone asking: Have you been well? In reality it should be said: Have you been well?

Second, confusion is caused by the mixed use of slander and teasing, Lappalainen continues.

“I can’t get excited about the horror. Would you rather focus on someone trying their best?”

Let’s talk of course, you can adjust it in other ways than just choosing whether it’s teiting or sinuting.

In Finland, for example, pronouns can be omitted in many situations. It’s a different thing to ask will you take or you take, Lappalainen illustrates. The first of these is probably considered a more polite expression.

Sometimes just you-pronominal replacement with a universal form you makes the conversation different.

Lappalainen would also be careful about the use of the first name. Some Finns especially dislike it. We don’t tend to repeat the name of the interlocutor with continuous input, or at least it can be considered awkward.

Once During Reipsar-Westerholm’s shift, a former minister wandered by Stockmann, who was served by the salesman in passing. Since the man was in his forties, Reipsar-Westerholm decided to seduce him.

Afterwards, it left me wondering a little.

“I asked my colleagues if they had been dating, and many said not necessarily. Surely a person’s status is no longer as important as age when it comes to dating,” he reflects.

“Sometimes the tea talk even feels like a very personal service. Maybe it creates a boundary between me and the client.”

Hanna Lappalainen also recognizes the boundary-creating role of tea making. Someone might want to pretend, for example, in a drunken job, in order to keep a distance from the customer.

The article refers to the study Lappalainen, Hanna 2020: What kind of politeness do Finns value in customer service? – Kaarina Hippi, Hanna Lappalainen & Pirkko Nuolijärvi (ed.), Linguistic life of Finns. The results of the One Hundred Finnish Linguistic Biographies project pp. 253–287. Proceedings of the Finnish Literature Society 1465. Helsinki: Suomalainen Kirjalisuuden Seura.