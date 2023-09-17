Life in Finland | Jaime and Ericka from Venezuela moved to Finland – the incomprehensible honesty was already confusing at the airport

Venezuelans Jaime Moreno and Ericka Oliva moved to Finland in the winter shortly after their wedding. It revolutionized the life of a couple who grew up in the midst of chaos.

Fresh from the oven a Venezuelan couple landed at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on 27 December 2022.

Jaime Moreno28, and Erica Oliva, 21, had married in their home country a month earlier. Now they moved to distant Finland, which they knew in advance to be the happiest country in the world. Not much else.

The couple did not have to wait long for the first amazing thing in their new homeland. Moreno and Oliva ran to catch the train leaving the airport in order to catch their onward connection to Seinäjoki.

The pace suddenly slowed down when Oliva noticed that she had lost her bag, along with her passport and phone. Suddenly, a panicked scream was heard from behind them.

“Venezuela! Venezuela!” the man behind roared while waving his Venezuelan passport in the air.

The man had found a forgotten bag and wanted to return it to its owners. Moreno and Oliva were like being hit on the head with a tree.

“He apologized to me for looking inside the bag. He had done so to find out whose bag it was. I thanked her profusely and said that there was no harm at all,” says Ericka Oliva.

“ “Venezuela is a really beautiful country that we love. But when it comes to basic needs, the state is ineffective.”

“It was our first experience in a new country, we thought how crazy! This would never have happened in South or Central America. When you find something there, you keep it yourself and don’t return it anywhere,” says Jaime Moreno.

Couple is from the small coastal town of Puerto la Cruz, Venezuela. They also met there in the corona year 2020, when Jaime Moreno, who had been building his football career abroad for years, had returned home.

The relationship deepened quickly, and the very next year Ericka moved with her lover to Nicaragua, in whose league Moreno moved to play. Nicaragua is also Moreno’s father’s home country and the striker represents the Nicaraguan national team. From there, the journey has led through Paraguay to Seinäjoki, where Moreno scores goals in SJK’s shirt.

Finland is like a new world for the two, and no wonder. Their homeland, Venezuela, has been in complete chaos for years. People don’t have enough food or electricity, crime is rampant in one of the world’s most violent countries, and you can’t trust the civil service or the legal system that serves the corrupt administration.

The economic decline of the country, once rich in oil, began with the socialist president Hugo Chavez era (1999–2013) and collapsed completely as a result of the 2014 drop in oil prices. At that time, Chavez’s successor was already in charge Nicolas Maduro. The disgraced Maduro is still in office.

In 2019, Venezuela’s currency lost its value when the country’s inflation skyrocketed to 10 million percent.

“There was a time when things were better in Venezuela. Lots and lots of foreigners came to the country: Italians, Portuguese, Arabs… This was perhaps in the 1970s and 1990s. It was a time of plenty. Now progress has stopped, and everything is the other way around,” says Moreno.

Jaime Moreno and Ericka Oliva have encountered several surprises since their arrival in Finland.

Today, the situation is radically different. The shortage has become so severe that, paradoxically, in the country of oil, you also have to queue for long periods of time for gasoline.

“Venezuela is a really beautiful country that we love. But when it comes to basic needs like water, electricity and light, the state is ineffective. Sometimes it works, most of the time it doesn’t. Then there is no water and electricity. It’s the same with gasoline. The situation is really exhausting,” Moreno describes.

Although During the Chavez era, extreme poverty, infant mortality and illiteracy decreased, crime already began to explode. When wasteful management and corruption hit hard in the face, Venezuela became an even more dangerous place to live.

“The system is corrupt, and the people do not get truthful information. The country is full of people who are victims of robberies, kidnappings and scams. It’s horrible and scary. Many have decided to leave, others have decided to stay and fight back. Life in Venezuela is literally about surviving,” Moreno describes.

Moreno and Oliva and their loved ones have been spared the worst, but it is difficult to completely avoid seeing violence. Oliva says that the protests that escalated even more violently in 2018 left an eternal mark on him and Puerto la Cruz.

“There was a national strike in the country, and the protests that had been going on for years had practically escalated into a civil war. The streets were barricaded with car tires, and the protesters climbed onto these barricades. The government sent the army there to kill every person on the barricade,” says Oliva.

“There was a big roadblock in my hometown, very close to my home. It killed a huge number of young people, 20-25-year-old university students.”

“ “I was completely overwhelmed when Jaime called me that we were going to Finland.”

Ericka Oliva will forever remember the wild demonstrations in her home country.

Moreno, on the other hand, talks about his childhood friend, whose Facebook message he came across just a short time ago. In it, he asked people to pray for him so that his kidnapped son would be found. Fortunately, the boy was found a few days later in Colombia.

According to the couple, the people do not dare to turn in the direction of official power, because corruption is rampant and low-earning policemen are on the government’s leash.

“We fear the police more than other people. They abuse their power over the people every chance they get to take their money. This is how those in power control and direct people. All because of money and status,” says Moreno.

“The people inside the administration benefit from all this. When there is no water, they can buy a water pump. If there is no electricity, they can buy a generator. In the same way, they can buy protection from the army and the police,” Oliva adds.

Married couple ended up in Finland when the Seinäjoki Football Club contacted Moreno, who played in the Paraguayan league at the time, last fall. The attacker was immediately excited and took the 1+2-year contract offer. When he called his wife and announced that they were moving to Finland, the reaction was surprisingly strong.

“I was completely beside myself when Jaime called me that we were going to Finland. I have always dreamed of coming to Finland. I’ve been telling everyone for years that one day I’m going to travel to Finland. I would call it a dream”, says Oliva with a big smile on his lips.

The dream of Finland is largely based on the news, which has reported every year that Finland has been ranked as the happiest country in the world. On the other hand, Oliva was somewhat familiar with the Finnish social system, which sounded ideal to his ears.

“Countries like Finland, Norway, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark are ideal for living. Of course, you have to get used to the cold and not knowing anyone. It’s hard to come to the country alone when you don’t know the language. But I don’t care about these things. I don’t want to leave here!”

After the happy scene at the train station, everyday reality took over in the first impression of the new homeland. It was cold, snowy and dark in Seinäjoki at the end of December. Even this did not depress the couple.

Seinäjoki’s Oma SP Stadion is Jaime Moreno’s workplace.

There was left Venezuela for the first time in her life when she left for her husband’s trip to Nicaragua, so in Finland she saw snow for the first time in her life. The sight was so incomparable that he immediately had to try what snow felt like.

Oliva also quickly published a funny video on Instagram, where he showed snowy owls on the winter Seinäjoki.

“I like winter! We are very happy here because there is so much to do here. We like fresh air and nature a lot. There are too many things to do here, because we like to constantly try different things and entertain ourselves. Everything is going really well for me, although the cold was so extreme in the winter that I had difficulty getting used to it.”

Because the environment and culture are now completely different from what Moreno and Oliva were used to, there have been quite a lot of surprises of all kinds. They are particularly impressed by the safety of the country and how children walk freely on the street without any worries.

It has also become clear that, like all countries in the world, Finland also has its own problems. The couple still assures that they are still having a great time, and mostly the surprising things have been fun.

“ “I’ve noticed that one day the same people say hello, but the next day they don’t.”

Jaime Moreno was playing with the ball at the Seinäjoki stadium.

“This may not be so strange, but it is strange for us. I have noticed that one day the same people say hello, but another day they don’t. I know they mean no harm, it just is. It’s different because at home you greet everyone all the time, even if you don’t know them at all. And we exchange rumors no matter how much”, Moreno is amazed.

Oliva brings up a point that bluntly refutes his mother’s teachings and understanding of the laws of physics.

“For me, it was special to leave the sauna to roll in the snow. It was a shock! Because every time my mom ironed clothes with a hot iron, she yelled to get water because I can’t put my hand in the fridge. He thought – like many of us – that going from hot to cold is dangerous. It’s crazy, I don’t know why people believe that. Of course, I believed my mother, but then I came here and saw how people go straight from the hottest sauna to the snow, and it doesn’t seem to bother them at all. My life changed,” he laughs.

“We already tried it ourselves. At Ilmajoki, we rushed from the sauna to the project. It was brilliant.”

Moreno and Oliva will spend at least two more years in Seinäjoki, as SJK used the option for two additional years in the contract of their power forward. It seems like a great fit for both of them.

Moreno is happy with his club and his position in it, and there is still a lot to see in the country. The couple would like to visit, for example, Helsinki and Rovaniemi to greet Santa Claus.

Ericka Oliva wouldn’t mind if her husband’s pesti continued even longer.

“Two additional years sounds absolutely amazing! If we can live here, that will be amazing. Even for the rest of your life. I would like our families to come here too. All here to live!”