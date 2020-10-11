Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Life In February, Riitta Uosukainen’s spouse Toivo refused to leave the door, and it was a turning point – the former Speaker of Parliament talks about his life as a caregiver

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 11, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Riitta Uosukainen has been married to Toivo Uosukainen for 52 years. Now she is the caregiver of her husband.­Picture: Jukka Gröndahl / HS

Former Speaker of Parliament Riitta Uosukainen and his wife Toivo were for many years a force pair of Finnish politics. Now Uosukainen talks about what it is like to be the caregiver of a mentally ill spouse. “It hurts even in better circles.”

For subscribers

Heidi Väärämäki HS

Taxi waited in front of the stairs of the house. Riitta Uosukainen had printed his speech, packed the papers in a bag, and began to wear outerwear. In a few hours, he would open the Elderly Work 2020 event at Finlandia Hall.

Spouse Toivo Uosukainen was coming along. The subject was of interest to both.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Nutrition apps: 10 recommended programs for healthy eating

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In