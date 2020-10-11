Life In February, Riitta Uosukainen’s spouse Toivo refused to leave the door, and it was a turning point – the former Speaker of Parliament talks about his life as a caregiver

Riitta Uosukainen has been married to Toivo Uosukainen for 52 years. Now she is the caregiver of her husband.­

Former Speaker of Parliament Riitta Uosukainen and his wife Toivo were for many years a force pair of Finnish politics. Now Uosukainen talks about what it is like to be the caregiver of a mentally ill spouse. “It hurts even in better circles.”

Heidi Väärämäki HS

Taxi waited in front of the stairs of the house. Riitta Uosukainen had printed his speech, packed the papers in a bag, and began to wear outerwear. In a few hours, he would open the Elderly Work 2020 event at Finlandia Hall.

Spouse Toivo Uosukainen was coming along. The subject was of interest to both.