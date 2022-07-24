Leonardo Padura’s voice is heard, diaphanous, on the other side of the line. This phone call finds him in Sardinia, where he participated in the literary festival Dall ‘altra parte del mare, together with Arturo Pérez Reverte, Javier Cercas, Rosa Montero and writers from Italy and Venezuela.

After the quarantine that sealed borders, the Cuban writer, who lives in Cuba and writes about Cuba, has resumed meeting with readers in different parts of the world. “The country in the Spanish-speaking world where it is most difficult to get my books is precisely in Cuba. The editions are almost, I would say, random and of very few copies, for that reason the only thing that hurts me a little is that my contemporaries, my compatriots hardly have normal access to my books”says Padura, the most important Cuban writer of these times, winner of multiple awards, such as the Princess of Asturias Award for Letters.

“I have even won the critics award in Cuba many times without those books having had a single review published on the island,” says Padura with a laugh and warns “how absurd this situation may sound.”

While preparing to launch his next novel, Decent People, in which detective Mario Conde will reappear, disenchanted protagonist of so many of his works and an alter ego of the writer, Padura returned to the ring by prologuing Escape from Siberia in a reindeer sled (XXI century), Leon Trotsky’s personal diary in which the Russian revolutionary recounts, in an intimate tone, the adventures and experiences of his deportation and his escape from the Siberian steppe.

Padura, of course, does not find this figure strange at all: in The Man Who Loved Dogs, one of his most acclaimed and successful novels, the writer revisits from fiction the last years of Trotsky in his Mexican exile and his assassination , at the hands of Stalin’s assassin Ramón Mercader.

In a few days, Padura will return to Cuba, his physical and literary territory, the country that has dragged on a decades-long crisis, aggravated, says the writer, by the pandemic that paralyzed tourism, the US embargo that affects the daily lives of Cubans, and the the government’s own internal inefficiency.

After the massive protests of July 11, 2021, the repression and the massive arrests, Padura wrote a text called ‘Un alarido’. “What was heard that day was a cry of desperation,” he says, explaining that right now there is a migration crisis involving young people, a serious problem of shortages, electricity generation, and enormous difficulties in obtaining medicines.

“I decided very early that I wanted to write about Cuba and write in Cuba, going through the difficulties that I went through and sometimes receiving the reprimands that I have received, but I have decided that this is my territory, that this is my place,” he says about his decision not to emigrate.

When the 80th anniversary of Trotsky’s assassination was fulfilled, they repeatedly called him to evoke his figure. Why does he think that, so many years later and in light of the Soviet failure, it arouses so much interest?

I think there are several elements here. On the one hand, there is a very frequent logic of solidarity with the loser. In the political territory, he was the loser in his confrontation with Stalin, so much so that he was assassinated by order of Stalin far from power in a then lost town in Mexico called Coyoacán, that today is part of the tourist circuits of that country.

That arouses some sympathy for the character. Faced with that dominant practice –because I cannot call it philosophy– of what Stalinism was, Trotsky meant a different and less bloody alternative than the one that Stalin represented.

Right now I am reading a book called Everyday Life During Stalinism and the image one gets from those readings and from the opening of the Moscow archives shows how terrible Stalinism was for the Soviet Union and how it decided the directions of that human utopia of creating an egalitarian society that Stalin practically destroyed from the first years of his rise to power. And all this, I think, has been a gain for the image of Trotsky as a different or alternative revolutionary thinker.

Trotsky is a man who goes through various exiles. You yourself have addressed the issue of exile in several books. Do you see common ground in anyone facing banishment or being forced into exile?



Any unchosen exile is voluntary and usually has a certain level of drama. The Cuban who decides to leave Cuba and loses all citizen relationship with the country is not the same as an Argentine who says “I want to go live in Paris” and when he got bored of Paris he returned to Buenos Aires.

I wrote a novel called The novel of my life talking about the exile of José María Heredia, the first Cuban exile, the first Cuban revolutionary, the first great Cuban poet. And now I wrote Like Dust in the Wind and I talk about this drama of exile for a generation.

Cubans leave Cuba for different reasons. In Like Dust in the Wind, I avoided fundamental political disagreements for the departure of these characters from Cuba because political things put situations in black and white: “I’m leaving because I’m against it” or “I’m staying because I’m in favor of it.”

Of course, politics has an impact, but they are decisions of a more complicated nature, of a human nature, work, personal, love, of all kinds.

You did not go into exile. Do they ask for explanations for that?



Sometimes they ask me for explanations and I think it should be the other way around. The one who must be asked for explanations is the one who went into exile, not the one who stayed. The normal thing is that one stays in the context in which he lives, more being a writer.

It could be normal for a writer to go away for a while to get to know another reality and it is also normal for the writer to stay living in his cultural contact because, in short, he belongs to a culture and is linked to a very specific cultural, psychological and human territory that is his nation.

In the case of novelists, it is a relationship that is sometimes much more intense with the city to which they belong. I am a totally Havanan writer, radically Havanan. Havana is my territory and in my books whenever there is some movement in the plot that takes me out of Cuba, there is always a return to Cuba.

And I decided very early on that I wanted to write about Cuba and write in Cuba, going through the difficulties that I experienced and sometimes receiving the reprimands that I have received, and also because she remembers that phrase that I have recently quoted a lot from Dulce María Loynaz, when she was asked: “Sweet, why didn’t you leave Cuba?” And he gave an answer that I have appropriated because it seems great to me. She said, “Because I got there first.”

One of his characters says: ‘All the reasons to leave Cuba are valid and all the reasons to stay are also valid’.



And it is completed with what Clara, one of the characters, says: “The important thing is to respect each other”. And I believe in the principle of respect, respecting people’s decision to stay or leave, to reinvent their lives or adapt to a certain circumstance.

How do you live with the failure of the socialist utopia?



You will be able to read it very well in the month of August when Tusquets puts into circulation my new novel with the character of Mario Conde. It’s called Decent People. You will see a book there where there is an enormous disenchantment.

In other words, Mario Conde still has things to say.



Yes. And every time his look at the world is more disillusioned. The Cuban reality has led him to enhance that disenchantment and to the extent that he gets older and he knows that his vital time is shrinking, as mine is shrinking.

I am turning 67 this year, I am no longer that 30-something boy who went to a Buenos Aires Book Fair for the first time in 1992 or 1993. A long time has passed. As you may have seen in Like Dust in the Wind, I’m not only talking about the exile of my generation but also about the exile of the children of my generation.

If my generation still had a somewhat romantic relationship with this idea of ​​remoteness, for the next generation it was a matter of a simple decision: “I’m leaving because I’m leaving”.

And right now there is a migration crisis in Cuba. Most Cubans are leaving through Nicaragua, which means making the journey from Central America to the US border. In those caravans there are many Cubans and most of them are young.

Cuba has had problems of scarcity and shortages for decades. How is life today?



Life in Cuba is at a critical point. And I can reaffirm the word. There is a serious problem of shortages and electricity generation. There are even many difficulties in obtaining medications for chronic diseases such as hypertension and hypothyroidism.

The fact that the pandemic practically paralyzed tourism was something that had a great economic impact on Cuba, which was already under pressure from measures that reinforced the economic and financial embargo.

Sometimes it may seem that it is a justification, but it is real and affects the Cuban economy globally a lot. and particularly to the daily life of Cubans.

And the last point of the most notable was that process of monetary organization that came to eliminate a double currency that existed in the country and that what it has done was promote the existence of four currencies: the Cuban peso, the US dollar, the euro. and a currency that is only good for purchases in certain stores that has been called MLC (Freely Convertible Currency), stores that are not much better supplied than normal stores.

It is a really very complicated situation that we have in Cuba.

You are not neutral and publicly criticize the Cuban regime. What do you have to say about the protests in July of last year, the arrests and the imprisonment of several of your compatriots?



As a result of those events, I wrote an article called ‘Un alarido’, which I didn’t want to publish in any international media and I looked for an alternative Cuban media called La Joven Cuba, a website.

What was heard that July 11, when people took to the streets, is a cry of desperation. And there I say that what happened was not going to be resolved with repression, it was not going to be resolved with punitive measures and reality has shown it.

What does it mean?



That it is necessary to find solutions, I would even dare to say the word, more revolutionary solutions with respect to the Cuban economic and social situation, not simply changing a minister or changing the name of a currency and, in the end, creating more problems than there was with the previous currency.

A certain level of risk, courage and decision is needed and to start with an economic territory that is affected by the limitations of the North American embargo, but which is also greatly affected by internal inefficiency.

A few days ago I read in an official Cuban media outlet that this year’s Cuban sugar production is the lowest in the last hundred years. In other words, when sugar was most needed to be produced, it is when less sugar has been produced and that has a lot to do with an economic system: its economic efficiency does not work. We should start by giving people what they deserve and what they need because so many years living in crisis cause enormous exhaustion.

We started in crisis in 1990 and although there have been times when it seems that we are going to get our heads out of the water, then another wave comes and covers our heads again. Right now we have little chance of sticking our noses out in the middle of this crisis.

ASTRID PIKIELNY

FOR THE NATION (ARGENTINA) – GDA

