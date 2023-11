02:32 A man pushes his bicycle after a rocket attack the night before, from the Gaza Strip, landed in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 21, 2023. © Violeta Santos Moura / Reuters

The city of Ashkelon in Israel, just 15 kilometers from the Gaza Strip, was one of the worst affected by the Hamas attacks on October 7. Since the Islamist group’s offensive, several Israeli citizens have barricaded themselves in their homes for fear of being victims of a new attack. Many of the elderly adults who reside in the city are Holocaust survivors.