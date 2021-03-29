An old woman (‘Parablennius tentacularis’) appears timidly from the neck of the glass bottle that someone left in the Mediterranean Sea; a horse grabs a fishing buoy that someone left in a failed cast; a jellyfish camouflages itself in the bag that the tide put within reach; a hermit crab inspects a veneer in search of a new home; A huge octopus awaits certain death in the labyrinthine pot …

Underwater photographer José Luis Alcaide – bronze medal in the macro category of the last Nafo National Championship, among numerous other awards – has been linked to the sea all his life; a sea that he has inspected from above, on sailing vessels, and from below, diving with a camera at the ready. In ‘Ecodenuncia’, an exhibition that opens today as part of the activities scheduled at the XI Marina de las Salinas Nautical Fair, shows the public 24 images of marine fauna and how it interacts with «what I always, inevitably, find in the funds every time I dive: garbage “, denounces Alcaide, also coordinator of the Plumbum project, which arose from this concern and which has already released 1,000 kilos of lead into the sea.

Have to know That ‘Ecodenuncia’, 24 underwater photographs of marine fauna and their interaction with the trash from the bottom of the Mediterranean. When and where Puerto Deportivo Marina de las Salinas (San Pedro del Pinatar), from today until April 11, within the activities of the XI Nautical Fair.

The eloquent photographs, presented in a 1×1.5 meter format, highlight what the ‘carpet’ that is the sea hides from view. “Although we all know what there is, nobody wants to see it,” says Alcaide, and thanks the organization of the fair for betting on this show that, although graphically attractive, “is not at all comfortable. But they have considered that it can help raise awareness among visitors to the port and the fair.

In the same way that the old woman takes advantage of the bottle that has been covered with living organisms to make her spawn and hide from its predators, the abandoned hook is the certain death of the fish that is tempted by her plastic bait and the discarded pot at the bottom it is the infinite death trap of the octopus that entered it. “The octopus enters the pot and is not able to leave, so it dies and becomes food and bait for the next octopus that comes in to eat and is trapped,” José Luis Alcaide denounces the harmful effects of the garbage that the Mediterranean hidden.