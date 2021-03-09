Prolific filmmaker Kevin Macdonald has shot various and little noticed fictions (with the possible exception of Last King of Scotland). He is above all a remarkable archival manager, as he has proven with some of his documentary biopics – for example on Bob Marley or Whitney Houston. Plausible reason why the famous filmmaker Ridley Scott, here producer, entrusted him with the task of carrying out the project Life in a day in 2010.

A documentary released for free on YouTube from images filmed by thousands of amateurs around the world on the same day, July 24, 2010. Organizing these documents, Macdonald reconstructs 24 hours of life on Earth, from morning to night, in grouping these snippets by theme and by activity (getting up, giving birth, eating, working, and finally death).

Viruses, survival, protection, isolation, communication …

Following the success of this patchwork feature film, marquetry of existences, Scott and Macdonald repeat ten years later with the same principle. But this year is very special: the planet has experienced an extraordinary upheaval due to a devastating virus, which is the unmissable event of Life in a Day 2020. The film describes in a variety of ways how humans cope with the pandemic: survival, protection, isolation, communication …

Fifty years after Stanley Kubrick

See the extraordinary sequence where, after a series of conversations on Skype or Zoom, we juxtapose these small vignettes of endless talking heads, miniaturized on the screen to form a tapestry of dots. How to show to what extent the situations of withdrawal of the human species will have favored the explosion of a videocommunication system prefigured fifty years earlier in 2001, a space odyssey by Stanley Kubrick. The tragic aspects of the Covid are of course not evaded (but overlooked like everything else). Ditto for death in general, very present in the story.

However, basically, the overall impression is not pathetic. It is almost the opposite. This one-day summer panorama of 2020 is almost too exuberant and colorful. Too much fun. But above all, it is frustrating. We would like to know more about the little Russian boy, keen on science, or on the Indonesian transexual doing the rounds in her neighborhood singing. On the other hand, we find with pleasure some protagonists of the 2010 episode; like this Japanese single-parent family dedicated to the cult of a missing mother, which tells us good news: the grieving widower has remarried. The exercise, as pointillist as it is exhilarating, makes it possible to dream of a film of this style less founded on frantic accumulation – in itself a mise en abyme of the principle of YouTube in general – and made up of longer segments carefully chosen and articulated. . That said, Life in a Day 2020 remains a unique document on the resistance of mankind to adversity, whatever it may be. To be continued in ten years, in 2030!