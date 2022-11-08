After two postponements arranged to allow the legislator the time necessary to intervene on the matter, the Constitutional Court has again examined today, in the council chamber, the issues of constitutional legitimacy, raised by the Court of Cassation, on the Meloni decree, the so-called impedimental life sentence . In particular, we will try to understand if the decree respects the criteria established by the Council in April 2021.

The subject of scrutiny are the provisions that do not allow a person sentenced to life imprisonment for mafia-related crimes, who has not usefully collaborated with the courts, to be admitted to the benefit of conditional release, even after having served the portion of the sentence provided and despite having repentant. Pending the filing of the order, the Communication Office announces that the Constitutional Court has decided to return the documents to the judge, following the entry into force of the decree-law of 31 October 2022.

The new provisions, in fact, immediately and directly affect the rules in question, transforming the presumption of dangerousness from absolute into relative, which prevents the granting of benefits and alternative measures in favor of all prisoners (including life imprisonment) for so-called “obstacles” », Who have not collaborated with justice.

They are now allowed to ask for benefits, albeit in the presence of new, stringent and concomitant conditions, diversified according to the crimes that come into focus. The documents are therefore returned to the Supreme Court, which is responsible for verifying the effects of the legislation on the relevance of the issues raised, as well as proceeding with a new assessment of their not manifest groundlessness.

The Constitutional Court should have expressed itself today in a hearing on life imprisonment, but instead decided to refer the documents to the Supreme Court, which first raised doubts about the compatibility between the decree and our Constitution to examine and evaluate the decree. law of the Meloni government.

Life imprisonment is a penalty that was introduced in the early nineties, following the massacres in which judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino lost their lives.

This penalty is governed by article 4 bis of the penitentiary system and essentially establishes that all those who are convicted of crimes of particular gravity, such as those relating to organized crime, terrorism or subversion, cannot access those who they are known as “penitentiary benefits” and alternative detention measures.

It follows that the persons to whom this sentence is assigned cannot access conditional release, external work, semi-release and prize-permits; due to the severe limitations that the sentence imposes on prisoners, life imprisonment is also known with the nickname of “never ending sentence”.