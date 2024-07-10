The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal – State Security Division – today ruled to convict 53 defendants from the leaders and members of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood organization, and six companies in Case No. 87 of 2023 State Security Penalty, known in the media as the (Justice and Dignity Terrorist Organization Case), and to punish them with penalties ranging from life imprisonment to a fine of twenty million dirhams.

The court sentenced forty-three defendants to life imprisonment for the crime of establishing, founding and managing the terrorist organization Justice and Dignity Committee with the aim of committing terrorist acts on the country’s soil, and sentenced five defendants to fifteen years in prison for the crime of cooperating with the terrorist organization Call for Reform and supporting it in articles and tweets they published on social media, knowing its anti-state objectives, and sentenced five other defendants to ten years in prison and fined each of them ten million dirhams for money laundering crimes resulting from crimes of establishing and founding a terrorist organization and financing it. It also sentenced six companies and their officials to a fine of twenty million dirhams each, and dissolved and closed the headquarters of those companies and confiscated their assets, material and moral rights, funds, real estate and facades owned by them, and confiscated the materials, tools and all seized belongings obtained and used in the crimes attributed to them, which are money laundering crimes committed by an organized criminal group and using the laundered proceeds to finance a terrorist organization..

The court also ruled to dismiss the criminal case against 24 defendants for the crimes of cooperation and providing the terrorist organization Al-Islah with money, and to acquit one of the defendants of what was attributed to him. It is worth noting that this ruling is subject to appeal before the Federal Supreme Court..

The court confirmed in the reasons for its ruling, which it deposited today, that the crime for which the defendants were punished for establishing, founding and managing the terrorist organization Justice and Dignity Committee is a different crime and differs from the crime for which they were tried in Case No. 79 of 2012, State Security Penalty, and that the evidence presented in the case, including the confessions and statements of a number of defendants, witness testimonies and technical reports submitted therein, is sufficient to prove the crime against the defendants, and that the “court” was reassured that the defendants, who belong to the organization Call for Reform (the Muslim Brotherhood), classified as a terrorist organization, worked to create and replicate similar and repeated violent events in the country, such as what happened in Arab countries, from demonstrations and clashes between security forces and crowds of demonstrators, and the fall of victims, dead and injured in squares and streets, and the destruction of facilities, and what resulted from that in spreading panic and terror among the people and creating a crisis that threatens public order, stability and the sovereignty of the state and exposes the lives and safety of individuals and property to danger..

The court had considered the case and initiated the trial procedures during more than ten sessions, guaranteeing the defendants all their rights and guarantees stipulated by law, enabling them to choose their lawyers, appointing a lawyer to defend each defendant who did not have a lawyer, listening to their defence and their lawyers, and reviewing the written defence memoranda they submitted.

The Public Prosecution also listened to the testimony of witnesses in public sessions, during which it allowed the accused and their lawyers to discuss them. The Public Prosecution had presented in its pleadings during a public session the evidence in the case, which included the confessions and admissions of the accused, investigations and testimony of State Security officers, and testimonies and technical reports of technical experts, all of which agreed in proving the crimes, the accused’s commission of them, and their roles in them. It stated that these were crimes different from the crimes for which they had previously been tried in Case No. 79 of 2012, State Security Penalties, and that it had referred them for these crimes in accordance with the laws in force at the time of their commission, in application of the principles of non-retroactivity of criminal laws, and the inadmissibility of trying the accused for the same act twice..