This Monday, Spanish Daniel Sancho pleaded guilty before a judge in Thailand to the alleged murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, whose body was dismembered while they were on vacation on a tourist island in the Asian country.

for the crime, Sancho entered provisionally this Monday in the Koh Samui prison, in southern Thailand, according to sources close to the case to the Efe agency.

What comes now for Spanish? We tell you.

What follows in the process against Daniel Sancho

The judge of the provincial court of Koh Samui decreed provisional detention for

Sancho awaiting trial, after presenting the charges against him: premeditated murder and concealment of evidence of a crime, of which the Spaniard pleaded guilty.

Sancho, 29, will be subjected to ten-day isolation per covid-19 protocol, a period during which he can only be visited by his lawyer. In this sense, the family of Sancho, son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho and grandson of fellow actor Félix Ángel Sancho, is not expected to travel to Thailand immediately, due to the impossibility of visiting him during this period.

Sancho, who until now had been represented by legal counsel, has received legal assistance from a private office in Bangkok since Monday, Hired by his parents.

The Koh Samui prison, located in a quiet part of the island surrounded by coconut palms, where he was sent, is considered a “friendly” prison, but later he could be transferred to a maximum security prison in Bangkok.

Daniel Sancho, escorted by the Thai police in the port of the island Koh Samui, in Thailand.

The young man had been detained at the Koh Phangan police station since Saturday, after becoming the main suspect in the murder and dismemberment of Arrieta, a 44-year-old Colombian surgeon.

Sancho, according to his own account, arrived in Koh Phangan on August 1, with the idea of ​​practicing Thai boxing (Muay Thai) and met there a day later with Arrieta, who traveled to Thailand following in his footsteps.

Sancho himself reported a day later, on the night of Thursday, August 3, the disappearance of the Colombian at the police station, and began being questioned as a suspect on Friday.

The first remains, the pelvis and a right leg of the victim, were found in a garbage dump on Koh Phangan on Thursday and Friday respectively, according to the police report.

This Monday, the police confirmed to Efe that the victim’s head was also recovered and that the remains of the body were identified as belonging to Arrieta.

Edwin Arrieta, Colombian murdered in Thailand. Photo: Twitter @DPalomino10

What is known about the prison sentence and possible extradition?

Sancho’s lawyers had assured that they would request provisional release for the young man, although as expected due to the seriousness of the crime, it was denied.

Although the authorities may speed up the start of the trial due to the huge impact the case is having in Thailand and the fact that he has pleaded guilty, the date could be delayed up to two months, since the police still have nine weeks to finish the first part of the investigation.

The truth is that the Thai penal code is strong in murder cases. In fact, contemplates a maximum of capital punishment for crimes of murder, although, if dictated, this is usually later commuted to life imprisonment.

This is the garbage dump where a man’s body parts were found. Photo: EFE/ROYAL THAI POLICE

From Thailand, Sancho spoke in an exclusive interview with ‘El programa del verano’, from the Spanish channel Telecinco, in which He asked that “heaven and earth” be moved so that he can return to serve his sentence in Spain.

And it is that the versions about the intention that Sancho return to Spain have gained strength. A close friend of the murdered Colombian doctor told Caracol Radio that “the media say that Sancho’s father came to the island to see his son and that He is asking for him to be extradited to Madrid, Spain.”

“This situation puts us on alert because being in your country, perhaps, the rules are weaker compared to Thailand, where we know that their legislation is much stronger,” said the woman.

The truth is that lawyers consulted by various international media believe that It is difficult for Sancho to end up serving his sentence in Spain. According to the newspaper El Confidencial, Thailand has few extradition treaties and Spain is not one of them.

“Normally, requesting extradition to enter a prison in your country is possible for a prisoner when he has served half of his sentence, but that is difficult in case of being sentenced to life imprisonment. To carry out said scenario, he would have to intervene the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the process, although not impossible, without a doubt, would not be easy at all”, says the cited newspaper.

The lawyer José Montero also told the ‘Summer Program’ that It would take about ten years after his sentence for there to be the possibility of processing his return to Spain.

Daniel Jerónimo Sancho Bronchalo (C), alleged murderer, is escorted by Thai police officers.

What El Confidencial does point out is that most likely Sancho is not subjected to capital punishment -or death penalty, because in Thailand it is common for people to be sentenced to life imprisonment when they plead guilty and accept the charges.

In fact, during the hearing this Monday, the judge explained to Sancho that pleading guilty could substantially reduce his sentence.

Before the transfer this Monday to Samui to go to court from the neighboring Koh Phangan, a boat trip of about 30 minutes, Sancho admitted to Efe grieved that he was “unwell”, but assured that he wanted to “collaborate in everything I can “.

And in the interview with the Spanish program, Sancho reiterated that the Thai police have treated him very well and He stated that the Colombian doctor was holding him prisoner and had even threatened his family.

“This man had me prisoner. He was threatening my entire family. If I didn’t do what he asked, he told me that he already knew what Colombia was and what a man with 100 million dollars was capable of doing,” he told the cited medium.

“I did not dare to say anything to anyone, nobody knew anything. I was even afraid that my mobile phone would be bugged,” he added.

