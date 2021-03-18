The State Public Prosecution stated that according to Article 45 bis Clause (5) of Federal Law No. 14 of 1995 regarding the control of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, “Whoever coerces others to abuse narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances shall be punished by life imprisonment.” Drugs is a societal responsibility, stressing the importance of promoting awareness and education in the community, and cooperation and solidarity with all competent authorities to eradicate the scourge of drugs.

Yesterday, she published a legal tweet on her social media accounts, in which she clarified the punishment for coercing others to use narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. It is worth noting that the publication of these tweets comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.





