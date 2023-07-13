The Permanent Military Court of Lebanon has communicated to the United Nations Interim Force for Lebanon (UNIFIL) the sentences on the attack that took place on June 24, 2007 against a BMR vehicle of the Spanish contingent in the vicinity of the town of El Khiam and perpetrated by means of a vehicle with an explosive device. In a note from the Defense Staff that has released the decision of the Lebanese Court, it is detailed: “the defendant, Naim Hammoud, is currently in prison and has been convicted of two crimes. The first of them, to life imprisonment for killing and attempting to kill members of the Spanish UNIFIL contingent by detonating a car bomb. The second, to fifteen years in prison for creating an armed group with the purpose of committing crimes against people, undermining the authority of the State, possessing explosive materials to perpetrate terrorist acts, perpetrating terrorist acts and transporting military weapons without a license”.

As the note from the General Staff recalls, “the soldiers who died were Legionary Parachute Knights Juan Carlos Villoria Díaz, Jonathan Galea García, Yeison Alejandro Castaño Abadía, Jeferson Vargas Moya, Yhon Edisson Posada Valencia and Manuel David Portas Ruiz. They were part of the Protected Light Tactical Group of the Lebanon II Brigade contingent, and belonged to the Almogávares VI Paratrooper Brigade.”

The attack, in which two other troops were injured, was committed by means of a hidden bomb in a white Renault Rapid car, with a false number plate, operated by remote control. The detonation hit the BMR vehicle of the blue helmets that was carrying out a routine mission in a village near the town of El Khiam.