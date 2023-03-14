After several days of deliberations, the 12-person jury told the Manhattan federal court that it had not reached a unanimous decision on the death penalty as required by law, prosecutors told AFP..

As a result, Asifullah Saipov was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the only other option the jury had..

And it was not possible to carry out the death penalty now, after the US Department of Justice decided in 2021 to suspend the implementation of federal death sentences..

The facts of the incident

On Halloween 2017, Saipov drove a pick-up truck along the Hudson River in southern Manhattan, running into several people and killing eight, including five Argentines and a Belgian woman. .

The attack resulted in the deadliest outcome in New York after the September 2001 attacks, and it took place more than a year after the Nice attack in southern France, when a 31-year-old Tunisian rammed his truck into a crowd watching the fireworks display on July 14, leaving 86 dead and more than 400 injured. .

Saipov did not speak about the facts during the trial, during which the relatives of the victims and the injured told their tragic story.

Alexander Lee, one of the prosecutors, said that the accused chose New York because he “knew there would be many people on the streets,” describing Saipov, who arrived in the United States in 2010, as having been preparing since 2016 “to become a soldier in ISIS.” “.

However, David Patton, one of Saipov’s lawyers, stated that the latter did not seek to join ISIS after the crimes he committed, but rather he expected to die. He said the married father of three had been radicalized online.