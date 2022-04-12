The murder took place on the night between 4 and 5 May 2021.

Sentence to life imprisonment for Patrick Mallardothe 19 year old boy that in the night between 4 and 5 May 2021 killed in an abandoned factory on the outskirts of Parma the her ex’s new boyfriend. A premeditated murder: Daniele Tanzi was killed with a terrible murderous fury, with 33 stab wounds that gave him no escape.

For the murder of Daniele Tanzia 19-year-old boy from Casalmaggiore stabbed to death in an abandoned factory in Vicofertile, in the province of Parma, the confessed Patrick Mallardo, the same age as the victim, will have to serve a life sentence, as decided by the Court of Parma.

On the night between 4 and 5 May 2021 Daniele Tanzi was with his girlfriend Maria Teresa, former partner of Patrick Mallardo, in this abandoned building. Almost a year after the terrible murder, the judges handed down the sentence of first degree trial.

On the morning of Monday 11 April in front of the Court of Assizes of Parma the judges issued the verdict that puts an end to the trial at first instance. The defendant and the parents of the young boy killed at the age of 19 were present in the courtroom.

Defense lawyers have already said they will appeal, but we have to wait for the reasons for the sentence, available only in 40 days. The Prosecutor Fabrizio Pensa had asked life imprisonment for Patrick, confirmed by the judges. The premeditation of the murder had not been recognized, but neither was the inability to understand and want requested by the legal defenders.

According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, Patrick would have reached the abandoned factory to kill the ex and the boyfriend. The couple was asleep and he first hit Daniele with 33 stab wounds. The young man died from the first stab wounds.

The girl, awakened by screams of her boyfriend, she was injured, but she managed to escape. Patrick Mallardo also had some clothes with him which he changed into before returning home.