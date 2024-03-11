Home page World

Tourists stand on the Marienbrücke in front of Neuschwanstein Castle. A man attacked two women there and has now been convicted. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Nine months ago, a tourist attacked two American vacationers at a fairytale castle in the Allgäu in order to rape one of the women. A 21-year-old died. Now the man received his sentence.

Kempten – After the act of violence against two young American women not far from Neuschwanstein Castle, a 31-year-old was sentenced to life in prison. On Monday, the regional court in Kempten classified the man's crime, also from the USA, as murder, attempted murder and rape resulting in death.

The presiding judge Christoph Schwiebacher also noted the particular gravity of the guilt. This means that the prison sentence probably cannot be suspended after just 15 years.

The defendant admitted that he had attacked the two friends on a hiking trail near the Marienbrücke in Schwangau in mid-June 2023 and then thrown them into a ravine about 50 meters deep. A 21-year-old died in hospital after the attack, and her companion, who was one year older, was seriously injured.

Recordings went around the world

The man had only met the women a few minutes earlier; the two victims and the perpetrator had traveled separately for a holiday trip to the Allgäu. The Marienbrücke opposite the fairytale castle is a popular meeting point for tourists from all over the world because there you have a particularly good view of the magnificent building of the Bavarian King Ludwig II.

The man attacked the 21-year-old in order to rape her. When her friend came to the young woman's aid, the man pushed the then 22-year-old into the adjacent Pöllat Gorge. The defendant then continued to assault the younger victim.

After he was surprised by a couple doing the crime shortly afterwards, the man let go of the woman and pushed her over the edge of the slope too. The two women had to be rescued from the gorge by helicopter.

Numerous tourists observed and recorded the operation and the arrest of the perpetrator by alert police officers. The photos and video were shared around the globe on social media. dpa