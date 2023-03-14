EA federal court in New York has sentenced Islamist Sayfullo Saipov to life imprisonment for the 2017 Halloween pickup truck attack in New York. The jury could not agree on a death sentence, the federal prosecutor’s office said on Monday. The 35-year-old Uzbek is therefore sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of early release.

The 12 jurors found Saipov guilty on 28 counts, including eight counts of murder, at the end of January. The jury then had to decide whether Saipov should be sentenced to death or life imprisonment. A unanimous verdict would have been required for the death penalty.

Saipov drove a borrowed vehicle down a bike lane in Manhattan, New York, on October 31, 2017, as crowds of children and their parents prepared for Halloween celebrations. He killed eight people, including five Argentines, in the deadliest attack in New York since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Saipov himself said after the crime that he had acted on behalf of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist militia. IS referred to him as one of its “soldiers”.

The federal prosecutor’s office had demanded the death penalty against the man – a politically controversial approach. During the election campaign, US President Joe Biden promised to campaign against the death penalty at the federal level. His Attorney General, Merrick Garland, announced a federal moratorium on executions in July 2021. However, this does not mean that no new death sentences can be imposed, but refers to the execution of death sentences.