Life imprisonment for five of those accused of the murder of Fernando Báez Sosa

A court in Argentina sentenced this Monday the group of eight young people who in January 2020 beat another young man, Fernández Báez Sosa, to death at the exit of a nightclub in the Villa Gesell spa, in the province of Buenos Aires.

Five of the friends between the ages of 21 and 23, who played rugby together, received the maximum sentence of life imprisonment for being the perpetrators of the “aggravated homicide by treachery” of Báez Sosa and for the “premeditated competition of two or more people.” This implies that they must serve a sentence of 50 years in prison.

The other three received a 15-year prison sentence for being secondary participants.

The verdict was followed with great attention in Argentina, where the case caused enormous commotion. Some media even waited for the announcement of the Court of Dolores – the city where the trial took place – with a clock that marked how much was left for the reading of the three judges to begin.

On Sunday, the parents of Báez Sosa, who was an only child and 18 years old at the time of his murder, had asked for the maximum sentence for all the defendants.

“I hope that Justice is exemplary, we are already condemned to suffer with this pain forever,” Graciela Sosa told channel C5N.

The eight convicted can appeal the sentence.

