Monday, February 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Life imprisonment for five of those accused of the murder of Fernando Báez Sosa

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in World
0


close

BBC Mundo: The eight defendants for the murder of Fernando Báez Sosa listen to the verdict of justice on Monday, February 6, 2023 in the city of Dolores, Argentina.

Five of the defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment and the remaining three to 15 years in prison.

Five of the defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment and the remaining three to 15 years in prison.

The other three involved must comply with a sentence of 15 years in prison.

A court in Argentina sentenced this Monday the group of eight young people who in January 2020 beat another young man, Fernández Báez Sosa, to death at the exit of a nightclub in the Villa Gesell spa, in the province of Buenos Aires.

See also  Trump sues CNN for defamation, claiming $475 million

Five of the friends between the ages of 21 and 23, who played rugby together, received the maximum sentence of life imprisonment for being the perpetrators of the “aggravated homicide by treachery” of Báez Sosa and for the “premeditated competition of two or more people.” This implies that they must serve a sentence of 50 years in prison.

The other three received a 15-year prison sentence for being secondary participants.

The verdict was followed with great attention in Argentina, where the case caused enormous commotion. Some media even waited for the announcement of the Court of Dolores – the city where the trial took place – with a clock that marked how much was left for the reading of the three judges to begin.

On Sunday, the parents of Báez Sosa, who was an only child and 18 years old at the time of his murder, had asked for the maximum sentence for all the defendants.

“I hope that Justice is exemplary, we are already condemned to suffer with this pain forever,” Graciela Sosa told channel C5N.

The eight convicted can appeal the sentence.

See also  No Vax, the Democratic Party: "Evaluate a 100 euro fine increase". What do you think about it? Rate it

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-america-latina-64544198, IMPORTING DATE: 2023-02-06 17:20:07

Drafting
BBC News World

Credits: BBC World

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Life #imprisonment #accused #murder #Fernando #Báez #Sosa

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Fernando Báez Sosa: these are the sentences for the 8 accused of the young man's crime

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result