Washington (agencies)

An American who helped recruit thousands of fighters for the terrorist organization ISIS has been sentenced to life imprisonment for aiding the terrorist group, according to the US Department of Justice. The ministry said, “Mirsad Kandik (40 years old) was a high-ranking member of the terrorist group between 2013 and 2017 during its control of vast areas of Iraq and Syria.”

He left New York in 2013 and traveled to Syria, where he joined ISIS and became a fighter in the town of Haritan, near Aleppo.

The ministry added that he was then instructed to move to another country to help smuggle foreign fighters and weapons for the organization into Syria.

He was also responsible for informing the terrorist group whose propaganda and recruitment messages he disseminated online, including through more than 120 Twitter accounts.

“As a recruiter, he sent thousands of volunteers of extremist ISIS fighters from Western countries into ISIS-controlled territory in Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East,” the Justice Department said.

By early 2017, Mirsad Kandic was hiding in Bosnia under an assumed name, before being arrested in July 2017 in Sarajevo and extradited to the United States 3 months later.

He was convicted in a jury trial in May 2022 of conspiracy and five other counts of providing support to ISIS.