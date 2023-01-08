“AFP” quoted the official as saying that the Cairo Criminal Court on Saturday punished “Lydmila Balkina, a Ukrainian, with life imprisonment and a fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds (about $3,700) for bringing in about 4 kilograms of cocaine.”

The Cairo airport authorities had arrested the 39-year-old Ukrainian passenger, residing in the Netherlands, coming from Doha in April 2022, when her bags were found with the seized items, and she was referred to the Public Prosecution.

In June, the Public Prosecution Office referred Balakina to the Criminal Court.

“Akhbar Al-Youm” website reported that “by confronting the accused with the seizures and the charge against her in the presence of a representative of the Ukrainian embassy, ​​she admitted that she had met an Egyptian abroad and he took advantage of her need for money.”

The Egyptian newspaper indicated that the aforementioned person handed her “the bag containing the drug to enter the country for $2,500,” while the investigations did not reveal the party to which the drugs were directed.