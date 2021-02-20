The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicted three defendants of charges of depriving freedom, attempted rape, and participating in it for engagement, and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The ruling also included punishing the first accused for the crime of consuming psychotropic substances with imprisonment for a period of three years and a fine of 50 thousand dirhams, and a one-year imprisonment for two crimes that hit the police patrol And destroy a patrol car.

He was also sentenced to six months imprisonment for the crime of driving a vehicle on the public road while under the influence of consuming psychotropic substances. He was fined 30,000 dirhams and suspended his driving license until its validity expired. He was prohibited from renewing it or obtaining another time again, and he was imprisoned for a period of six months and fined 30,000. One dirham for the crime of driving a vehicle on a public road with a blanked number plate with imprisonment. The second suspect for the crime of using a psychotropic substance will be punished with three years imprisonment and a fine of 50,000 dirhams. It also convicted the third defendant for the crime of using a psychotropic substance, and sentenced him to two years imprisonment and fined him 50,000 dirhams.

The details of the incident are summarized in the receipt of a report to the operations room of the Abu Dhabi Police, about an attack and a threat in a desert area, while the victims were present, when they were surprised by the arrival of a vehicle containing three people who were in an abnormal condition, and two of them threatened the first victim with a white weapon. And his removal from the place, while the third accused tried to rape a victim by catching her, but she resisted him and prevented him from completing his crime, and the other two accused tried to take turns approaching her.

While one of the victims managed to escape from them and inform the security authorities, which went to the scene of the incident, the defendants rushed to flee, but the police reached them quickly. One of the defendants, while attempting to flee his car, deliberately hit the police car, causing damage to it and endangering the lives of its members, so all the accused were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution Office, which began investigating them and ordered them remanded to court and demanded the maximum penalties for them.

The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi affirmed that the security and safety of community members is a top priority for which the efforts of the concerned authorities are united to deal firmly and in accordance with legal controls for everything that might intimidate the safe or threaten the safety of any person or endanger his life, so that every criminal may receive his punishment according to the established laws. To achieve justice and the rule of law.





