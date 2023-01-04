Life | “I thought I was simply stupid” – CEO Kukka Kalin found ways to succeed in working life despite his reading difficulties

Difficulty reading can lead to low self-esteem and burnout. CEO Kukka Kalin’s most important means of survival is transparency – he apologizes even before the meeting that he might mess up the names of customers.

Where do the months pass in order? January, February, March and April are still easy because in April Flower on Kalin it’s a birthday

“June is a busy month, I know that too. I also understand that on one side of it is July and on the other side is May,” says Kalin. “I remember September too, because my children were born in September.”