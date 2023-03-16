Life | “I haven’t even kissed anyone in ten years” – Anne in her thirties tells what it’s like to be a virgin as an adult

Sexual liberation has its flip side: Even a hundred years ago, especially women were ashamed of their sexual activity. Now again, many are embarrassed by their sexual inexperience.

Thirty-year-old Anne has never dated or had sex. Sexual inexperience is often a secret that isn’t talked about out loud – except now.

Embarrassment, longing and sadness. These feelings are my own sexual inexperience In Anne awakened

Embarrassment is the strongest emotion. The reason for the feeling is age. Anne is in her late thirties and has no experience with dating or sex at all.

“I haven’t even kissed anyone in ten years,” says Anne.