Life | “I blame society’s health boom for the fact that my hangovers have gotten worse,” writes Jose Riikonen in his essay

Sanity, performance and well-being are the gods of the 2020s, from whom we beg for forgiveness in our hungover heads, because we are inconsolably alone, writes journalist Jose Riikonen in his essay.

Clock ring at seven. I woke up, it was Wednesday, and I noticed that I have a decent lump.

I had been drunk on Tuesday. A friend had taken me for a “long lunch”.

I didn’t throw up. The head didn’t hurt. It had been fun. Wednesday would be a half-full working day, but it didn’t matter because there was nothing urgent on the desk.