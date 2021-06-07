Life How old are the outfits of people stopped on the street, experts say the life of clothes can be extended in a few easy ways

In the spring, a challenge spread on social media where people reported the total age of their outfit. We asked five stylish people to reveal when they got their clothes.

Black pants, month. Green faux leather jacket, year. Trench coat, over 20 years.

For example, this age was the clothes of five people stopped on the street for this story.

There has been a lively debate recently about the lifespan of clothing. The Instagram last spread in April @style talkaccount-initiated challenge where people were encouraged to calculate the total age of the three garments in their attire.