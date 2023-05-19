Life | Henrik Rosvall already dreamed of fatherhood as a teenager – The dream came true at the age of 51

When some fathers say that they earn more than their partner and that’s why they don’t take family leave, Rosvall “stands up”.

Henrik Rosvall started dreaming of a big family as a pre-teen. However, the wish for a child of her own did not come true until almost 40 years later. That changed everything.

Iin the evenings, when the children have been put to bed, Henrik Rosvall closes the Children’s room door behind him with a relieved mind. Next, you can breathe a little.

“At least at night they are safe and well. In the morning, the huge worry comes back the same as the day before,” says Rosvall and then lightens the mood by laughing.