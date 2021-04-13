Life Heidi Pohjantuuli changed her dream field, but ended up working without holidays – It feels like she hasn’t been on holiday properly for three years

Many are already planning their summer vacations, but not everyone has the opportunity to do so. Self-employed workers, students, and part-time and temporary workers may drill up for years without a vacation. Heidi Pohjantuuli from Vantaa has done the same. What does holidaylessness do to well-being?

For subscribers

Heidi Pohjantuuli last had a decent summer holiday in 2018. This year, the holiday has finally accumulated, but due to the interest rate pandemic, the holiday plans are still open.­

In summer 2018 Heidi Pohjantuuli, 49, took a week off in early summer and the remaining three weeks in July. He traveled to Turkey with his daughter, also enjoyed the summer in Finland and returned to work fresh.

Since then, he hasn’t had a vacation except for a few days of snippets.