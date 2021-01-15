Life Have you done genealogy? What survived? Answer the survey

Did Genealogy Revolutionize Your Life or Did You Find a Surprising Branch? Tell us about your experience.

Where am I from I’m coming? Thanks to this question, many are interested in researching the history of their own family.

Sometimes surprising individuals, such as royals, war heroes, or criminals, can be found in family branches. Perhaps research shows that the genus comes from far beyond the Atlantic.

HS is talking about people whose lives Genealogy has revealed something surprising. Answer the questionnaire and tell us what made you research your family’s roots and what the research revealed. Did the perception of your roots change completely or was there a hidden secret in your family?

We are now gathering experiences for the story and at the same time looking for people who could share their experiences in an interview.

Please also leave your contact information and full name for delivery. Personal information will only remain with the delivery. We will contact suitable interviewees.