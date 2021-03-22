Life Have you been pressured into sex without contraception? Answer the survey

The events of the Temptation Island program sparked a debate on sexual sovereignty. HS is now gathering readers ’experiences of situations where a partner has pressured them to consent to sex without contraception.

22.3. 15:23

Real TV show Temptation Island Finland events sparked a social media debate on sexual sovereignty last week.

In the episode shown last week in the series, a man and a woman end up in bed together. From the episode, one can get an idea that intercourse is already underway when a woman makes sure a man has contraception in place. To this the man replies, “Hey? I’m not coming in. ”

A representative of the production company commented on Nytin in the storythat the possibility of misunderstanding arose in the editing and was, in his view, a situation of full consent. The single woman who took part in the evening’s events also said on Instagram that she was not insulted or forced into anything in the situation.

However, a discussion on the subject had already begun in Some. Among other things, a supplier Ronja Salmi wrote on her Instagram account as follows:

I raised the issue because many women are sadly familiar with this situation. You try to protect yourself, from diseases, and unwanted pregnancies, but your partner doesn’t care and pressures to continue nonetheless.

HS is now talking about the theme. Have you been pressured or persuaded to have sex without a condom or other contraception? Have you found yourself in a situation where a partner has omitted a condom or other contraception without your knowledge? In what situations has this happened?

Comments from respondents who have left their contact information may be used in the story. The journalist may also be able to contact those respondents who have indicated their agreement to the interview.

Helsingin Sanomat and Nelonen, which presents the Temptation Island Finland series, belong to the same Sanoma Group.