Life Hairdresser Johannes Yrjö started to bald at the age of 19, and last autumn he booked flights to Turkey – This is what hair looks like seven months after a hair transplant

Many men feel pressure to look out of their fleeing hairline. Hairdresser and beauty activist Johannes Yrjö was so distressed by baldness that he traveled to Istanbul to have a hair transplant.

Working day approximately eight hours. For so long hairdresser Johannes Yrjö, officially named Johannes Poikkimäki, lying on the treatment table of an Istanbul clinic.

Herrö had a hair transplant last September.

His occiput was anesthetized and less than 3,000 grafts, each containing 1 to 3 hairs, were removed. Then it was the front of the head where the hair was to be moved. It was anesthetized, small holes were made in the head, and hair was implanted in the holes made.