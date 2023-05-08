In mid-April, military and police personnel erased graffiti alluding to the “Los Tiguerones” gang from the walls of a public court, which have been rewritten, in the La Guacharaca neighborhood, in Esmeraldas. Vincent Gaibor

The La Guacharaca neighborhood is on top of one of the mountains in the city of Esmeraldas and has become a stronghold for the Tiguerones, one of the four criminal gangs trying to take control of that province of Ecuador that bears the same name. . In this sector, as in almost the entire city, there is no drinking water, nor paved roads, people live very precariously, the only visible development is that the houses have gone from being made of cane and wood, to bricks and zinc roofs. .

The works are not carried out by the authorities, but are raised with money from organized crime, such as the only soccer field in the area and which was built by the members of the gang who established their operations center at the top of the hill, where they even built a free-access pool for those who live there. Right next to it, there is a house surrounded by windows with reflective glass where the Police seized video surveillance cameras and communication equipment. “This is how they monitored the entire neighborhood, who enters and who leaves,” explains Fausto Buenaño, police commander in Esmeraldas, the most violent area in Ecuador, where the drug route that arrives from Colombia and is exported to Europe and North America.

Before the watchful eye of several families, police and military officers carry out an operation in the Isla Piedad and Santa Martha neighborhoods, in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, on April 28, 2023. Vincent Gaibor

In that field with graffiti that identifies the gang with a tiger and weapons, a group of boys between 5 and 12 years old play soccer, while two girls slide down the cement street on a piece of cardboard making their way between the policemen and armed soldiers who carried out a control operation. At night, in that same place, the members of the gang meet, mostly adolescents and young people under 25 years of age, who have been recruited and trained in Colombia in the use of weapons and military tactics. That’s why you don’t see kids of that age on the streets, the neighborhoods have been left for women, children and the elderly. “They hide the young people so they don’t take them away and those who have the money have been sent out of Esmeraldas,” says a woman.

The 40 uniformed men do not seem to alter the routine of the people much, accustomed to living militarized under state of emergency decrees. The inhabitants lean out of the windows to see what is happening, the children cross paths between the policemen and continue playing. “They already told them that we were going up, so none of them should be here, the criminals belong to these neighborhoods, they grew up here and many of these people are their relatives,” says Commander Buenaño.

La Guacharaca is a bunker. The only way for a person from outside the neighborhood to enter is with a contingent of police and military, wearing bulletproof vests and helmets. “They have eyes everywhere”, says one of the inhabitants and is silent. Silence also prevails in the province and there are plenty of reasons for it. In October 2022, on a pedestrian bridge at the entrance to La Guacharaca, two bodies were hung and a head was found in bags. The barbarity of the crimes made it clear that the hand of the Mexican cartels is also behind this.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

From the upper parts of the La Guacharaca neighborhood, military personnel monitor and protect the operation carried out by the police, with the city in the background, in Esmeraldas. Vincent Gaibor

In what was a peaceful town, the Investigative Police has identified that at least five criminal gangs operate today: Choneros, Los Gangsters and Los Patones, which have direct links to the Sinaloa cartel, and Tiguerones, in alliance with the group of FARC dissidents, and Urias Rondón, with influence in Esmeraldas, which receives logistical support, weapons and financing from the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel.

Some of these groups are only separated by a street. “They kill each other right and left, the only thing we can do is hide under the bed,” explains Mauricio, who lives in the La Ribera sector, where the criminal group Los Gangsters has influence. The dispute over the territory has cornered the population, which is bleeding to death with 671 violent deaths since 2022, making Esmeraldas the province with the highest homicide rate. There are 70 crimes for every 100,000 inhabitants.

But what is happening in this area has been noticed for more than two decades, when inhabitants of the Ecuadorian northern border crossed into Colombia to harvest the coca leaf and the cocaine trafficking business began to sustain the household economy. , where poverty reaches 63% of the population, one of the highest in Ecuador.

The situation resonated with greater force as a result of the peace agreement between the Government of Colombia and the FARC in 2016, due to the impact it could have with the groups that would not sign the agreement. Just two years later, the dissidents were also fighting for territory in Ecuador, right in the border area where Esmeraldas is. This is how the first car bomb arrived, destroying a large part of the police station in the town of San Lorenzo and leaving no one injured. Moved by this event, the journalistic team of Trade He moved to the area, where he was kidnapped and murdered by the Oliver Sinisterra group in the town of Mataje, on the border.

Guarded by a police officer, a woman and two children observe the control operation in Esmeraldas. Vincent Gaibor

The Ecuadorian government has always responded with a more temporary military presence, although the root of the insecurity problem is deeper, it is linked to the historical abandonment of the governments in the province of Esmeraldas, which has around 650,000 inhabitants, mostly Afro-Ecuadorians and Cuna. of the great athletes of the country. It is the population with the highest unemployment rate in Ecuador, where 9 out of 10 do not have full employment and try to survive from informal work and artisanal fishing because, in addition, all businesses are under permanent attack by criminals who collect extortion .

In the center of the city of Esmeraldas, more than half of the businesses are closed. Those who stay pay the calls vaccines Or they have had to speak directly with criminal groups to negotiate a truce, like Andrés, a fictitious name, who has a food store and went to the La Ribera neighborhood. “I spoke with the head of the gang because they threatened me that if he did not pay the 300 dollars until that day, they would throw a bomb at me.” The contact has helped a few months of peace of mind, he no longer pays the extortion, but he doesn’t know until when they will allow it.

In Esmeraldas everything fades away slowly. The hot weather always favored the meetings of people in the street or on the boardwalk on the shores of the beach, where the marimba resounds, which is the traditional instrument of Afro culture. The province was the tourist place for the residents of the capital because it is the closest beach to Quito, a part of the population lived off national tourism that insecurity has driven away.

Just after the Easter holiday, the fishing port of Esmeraldas, which is next to an Ecuadorian Navy military checkpoint, was the target of a new massacre. Nine people were killed without any discrimination by a command of 30 hit men who disembarked by land and sea. Two weeks after the brutal attack, the catch keeps coming, but nothing is the same. “They killed people who worked every day in this, elderly people, people with disabilities, we are very sad not to see them again,” says a food vendor.

Three dorados and four swordfish ready for sale at the Puerto Artesanal warehouses, in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, on April 29, 2023. Vincent Gaibor

“There was no target, they killed the one who couldn’t run,” says one of the survivors, “fortunately that day the tide was high and some were able to jump into the sea and swim.” But not all suffered that fate, the criminals shot into the water and killed two people, who tried to hide under the sidewalk. The traces of the bullets are on the walls and metal doors of the warehouses in the port where they clean and store the fish.

The fishermen who were used to getting up early, no longer start the job early, nor do they stay late. Nor do they believe that the violence will stop given the high level of impunity and because until now the government’s solutions have been temporary and short-term, based on the military and police presence, which neither has the resources for more effective operations, nor the armament. For the people from Esmeralda, nothing changes after each slaughter.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.