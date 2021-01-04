Pepe Aguilar has been in command of FC Cartagena for two games, those played against AD Alcorcón and Real Zaragoza, and the sensations transmitted by the albinegro painting are the same as in the Borja Jiménez’s final stage, which led to the change of coach. In addition, the results have not been consistent against two direct rivals in the fight to avoid relegation places: one point out of six possible when falling in Santo Domingo and the tie in the port city before the Aragonese box.

In the last meeting, against Real Zaragoza, it was in which it was clearer that little or nothing has changed regarding days in which Borja Jiménez was the tenant of the bench. The starting eleven is practically the same as the offensive success, but the failures also remain, especially in the rear.

Starting team

Against Real Zaragoza, Pepe Aguilar had three forced casualties. From la Bella and Carrasquilla they were sanctioned and Bulka He was in his country due to the positive values ​​he gave in the Covid-19 tests carried out when he returned to Cartagena. The goalkeeper did not start in the coach’s debut in Alcorcón and there were no signs of change in the goal, but the others did start in Santo Domingo and have been important during the course. The rest, the same as with Borja Jiménez.

Approach

The same pattern of play from weeks ago. Freshness was lost in the offensive section, but everything remains to what they can invent Gallar, Elady, Nacho Gil or Rubén Castro. If the opponent is well defensively, the difficulties increase. Except for the action of the goal and a foul in the addition of Cayarga, there were no clear opportunities.

With 1-0, in a set piece between Gallar and Andújar, the team took a step back with half an hour left. Real Zaragoza, which came out overwhelming in the second period, had slowed down and could accuse the blow of being below. But the ball was given to him and little by little he was recovering sensations and ended up drawing.

Changes

Jiménez was blamed for making changes very late and that he did not usually exhaust the quota of substitutions. Against Real Zaragoza, Aguilar he did three and the last two from 80 ‘. Harper, Clavería and Cayarga entered for Elady, Aguza and Nacho Gil without contributing anything to the team during their presence on the pitch.

Attack

The top four they are saving the furniture. They don’t need much to hurt the opponent and they try every time they have the ball at their feet. Gallar, Elady and Nacho Gil try to pave the way for Rubén Castro’s goal, but they don’t have the same success as before. But there are other formulas, such as set pieces. Thus came the 1-0 against Real Zaragoza. Gallar’s free kick and Andújar’s perfect shot. It was the first action of local danger and it was 60 ‘of the game.

Defending

The fragility in the rear remains. Marc Martinez he was not sure against Real Zaragoza, something that the visitors did not take advantage of to score, but it is true that he made several merit interventions to avoid that those of Juan Ignacio Martínez were put ahead or tied before the final 1-1.

There were several actions typical of a team that is having a bad time, the clearest in the first period. Several Albinegros players did not manage to clear a ball inside the area, Marc Martínez did not manage to stop it and Zanimacchia put his foot to finish it off, finishing the ball on the wood.

Without alternatives

The jbench players are not contributing. In defense, the incorporations of Delmás and Rhyner They have not given the expected performance, especially the second one that arrived with a central headline band. William It is not the same as last year, for which the loan was requested again to CD Leganés. Cayarga does not have just minutes, just like Simon Moreno and Harper, two forwards who were signed to compete with a Rubén Castro who is indisputable. There are others like Verza, who has played only 131 minutes, or Uri, 85 minutes, and Kleandro, without debuting so far this year.