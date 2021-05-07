Just one more big discussion about a “federal emergency brake”, now far-reaching openings and loosening are taking place everywhere. Is the pandemic over?

Berlin – Maybrit Illner dares to take a critical look back at the Corona in her ZDF talk. Has the corona policy of the past few weeks been driven by exaggerated fear? With the provocative question “shut everything down yesterday and open everything again today?”, Illner moderates. Instead of the feared high incidences, there are now falling values ​​almost everywhere.

Illner asked briskly at the group whether the discussion on the federal emergency brake was “scare tactics” – and Karl Lauterbach, who often appeared as a warning, whether there was an exaggeration. The SPD health expert replies: “No, I did not exaggerate.” And he says clearly that this probably happened elsewhere: “I did not consider these very high numbers realistic.”

“Maybrit illner” – these guests discussed with:

Volker Bouffier (CDU) – Prime Minister Hesse

– Prime Minister Hesse Prof. Karl Lauterbach (SPD) – Member of the Bundestag, epidemiologist and health economist

– Member of the Bundestag, epidemiologist and health economist Prof. Alena Buyx – Chair of the German Ethics Council

– Chair of the German Ethics Council Katarina Witt – Entrepreneur, Olympic figure skating champion in 1984 and 1988

– Entrepreneur, Olympic figure skating champion in 1984 and 1988 Caroline von Kretschmann – Managing Director of the Hotel “Europäische Hof” in Heidelberg

“So there was no need for the federal emergency brake, which didn’t come until four weeks later?” Illner asked the health expert again. Lauterbach thinks: “Yes!” And justified his yes to the vote in the Bundestag with the fact that several effects were needed – including the emergency brake – to urge people to be more cautious. Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) sees it differently: “Everything could have been organized differently!”

Medical ethicist Alena Buyx is more critical, albeit with cautious words: “What many were missing was a positive vision,” she says. To be afraid is also important in a threatening situation – but you also need a goal to steer towards. That was not conveyed to the people sufficiently, says Buyx – and thereby criticizes the government.

Bouffier agrees with Buyx in parts: “People are fed up!” He grumbles. But: “Politics cannot do magic! You can only weigh things up. ”He admits that the motto of the last few months -“ now another month and then another month ”- has been grueling for people. In some cases, however, unforeseen circumstances such as the British virus variant forced the government to act.

Lauterbach accuses his scientific colleagues of deaths at “maybrit illner”

Lauterbach reacts snippily to criticism of the federal government’s course and takes it personally: “I don’t like this scientist bashing!” He makes it clear again: “We made it through the first wave great. We trusted the scientists! ”That didn’t happen so consistently at the beginning of the second wave. Lauterbach: “We were caught so hard that we lost our good overall record of deaths!”

Then he himself shoots at his scientific colleagues: “Too little warning was given about the second wave. I don’t want to name any names here, but we all know which scientists weighed us in a false sense of security back then. You shouldn’t forget that now! “Lauterbach believes that many deaths and illnesses have been accepted:” Seven percent of the children we are now leaving behind develop long-covid syndromes. It’s no small matter! ”On the other hand, one can trust one’s own prognoses – with a view to one’s own person, Lauterbach says:“ I don’t make promises either, but I predict. ”

Illner-Talk: Bouffier sees easing in July, Lauterbach sees “tipping point” as early as May

With the vaccination there is now a perspective, Bouffier clarifies: From July onwards, people will be able to “return to a large extent to our lives”. Lauterbach forecasts more positively: the country will “reach the tipping point” for an exponential decline in numbers at the end of May. At the latest! ”He had already said something similar in an interview with Merkur.de. The doctor asks urgently for three more weeks to “hold out”. Lauterbach is fully in his role of warning again: “Nothing is more dangerous than having a high number of cases when the population is only partially vaccinated, … then I invite mutations into the country.”

Hotel manager Caroline von Kretschmann looks at the practice and objects: “The hotels in Switzerland were open the whole time.” And adds: “In the meantime, the incidences there were higher, but now they are below Germany!” Kretschmann explains, 25 percent of the companies are considering closing, six percent are as good as bankrupt.

Corona help: Bouffier angry with Scholz – “No one can hear ‘Wumms’ with us!”

“The pandemic will keep us busy for a long time – just the financial consequences,” admits Bouffier. He is furious: “We could talk a whole evening on the subject of economic aid.” He also criticizes finance minister and SPD candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz. “It was wrong to send people an expectation!” “Nobody can hear us any more.” The words “with oomph!” Could not be heard from us. “- but the CDU parliamentary group vice-president suddenly stops himself. It becomes clear to the viewer: A very explosive topic is blazing here.

Conclusion of the “maybrit illner” talk

So that’s it now: The first talk that dared a critical Corona review. A brave step, but the problem debate is still scratching the surface. But the viewer notices: Something is seething underground. What will be on the table in the next few weeks could turn out to be a minefield. The corona policy could become a very big topic in the hot election campaign phase …