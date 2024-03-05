Home page politics

Putin is ramping up his propaganda efforts. Currently in focus: kindergarten children.

Moscow – You can never start early enough with the patriotic education of young people. In Saransk, a city less than 700 km southeast of of Russia Capital Moscow, the “Formation and Songs” competition took place at the end of February. In front of a banner reading “Life for the fatherland, honor for none,” preschool children demonstrated their skills in marching, singing and drilling. A Video of the event said the advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry Anton Gerashenko on X.

Assault rifles, knives, grenades: just the best toys for Russia's youth

Russia has its own organizations for the military indoctrination of young people, one of them: the Voluntary Society for the Support of the Army, Air Force and Fleet, or DOSAAF for short. In keeping with its Soviet heritage, DOSAAF has been organizing the “Sarnitsa” Games for young people under 16 every year since 2014. “Sarnitsa” means “lightning of the weather”. Participants compete against each other in disciplines such as assembling AK-74s, throwing knives and grenades and following orders. In 2022, 290,000 young people played.

In keeping with this, a new textbook has been available since 2023 that teaches students history from the perspective of Russia's president Wladimir Putin brings closer. There are not only justifications for the annexation of Crimea, but even the war of aggression in Ukraine as a justified act of self-defense has already found its way into the teaching material.

Putin takes responsibility for early military education

Students are also forced to comply Ukraine war to pay homage: In 2023, the “Animation” course at the Moscow Financial and Industrial University Synergy organized an exhibition with 24 graphic novels about “heroes” of the so-called military special operation in cooperation with the Kremlin-affiliated Snanie Foundation. These can still be viewed today on the website героиспецоперации.rf.

Putin has long been making attempts to inspire the younger generation to go to war. Already existed before the capture of Crimea in 2014 the patriotic-nationalist youth movement Naschi (Ours), since then followed by Set (the Network), the Junarmija (Youth Army) and, since July 2022, the “Movement of the First”. The latter is aimed at children from the age of six and operates on Putin's personal directive.

Offshoots of the “Movement of the Firsts” should be created in all schools and ideally at all universities in Russia – ideally with a poster of the exhibition in every classroom. Over seven million people are already taking part in the movement's events. (uh)