The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 23-year-old Asian salesman to life imprisonment after she drove her son to the parking lot, and upon her arrival to her apartment, she was surprised by him threatening her with a knife from the back and forcing her to enter the apartment, take off her clothes, and photograph her naked before he raped her.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that she went to drive her son to the parking lot on February 16 of last year, then returned to the apartment at about 11.42 in the morning, and before she entered, she was surprised by someone who put a knife on her neck and asked her to enter, but she shouted loudly She called for help, and she resisted the accused by kicking and pushing him, but he forced her into the bedroom and forced her to take off her clothes and pictures of her naked with his phone, then he raped her.

She added that the accused had stolen 200 dirhams from her wallet, and told her that he knew her identity, and frequented her at a supermarket near the house, and threatened to publish the video that he had filmed for her if she reported to the police, and he asked her to make sure that the corridor leading to the apartment was clear, then he ran away, but she told her husband who informed the police.

For his part, a Dubai police witness said that a man stopped a police patrol in the street and told its members that his wife had been raped and robbed, by an unknown person, inside a building in the Naif region, pointing out that a work team was formed and the accused was arrested within two days of committing the crime, and the accused admitted the incident. He was referred to the Public Prosecution, which in turn referred him to the Criminal Court.





